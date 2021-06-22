Multi-Tasking Chefs: Instant Pot’s Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer Is On Sale at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Not everyone is in the market for markdowns on smart TVs and home devices — savings on kitchen appliances are also a big draw for home chefs, many of whom helped to turn the Instant Pot into a cult-favorite cookware essential. The latest buzzy product among tech-savvy culinary enthusiasts is the air fryer, which has surpassed the Instant Pot in popularity after scoring starry fans like Oprah and Drew Barrymore and endorsements from celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Emeril Lagasse.

Though air fryers aren’t new to to the cooking scene, they gained steam last year as quarantined gourmands sought more convenient ways to deep-fry and bake pandemic dishes. But not everyone wants to add add yet another bulky appliance to their kitchen arsenal, which is why you can get the best of both worlds with the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer, which is is priced at only $130 off for the eight-quart size during Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer $130 Buy now

Regularly priced at $200, the multi-tasking device can turn ingredients into delicious dishes in 11 ways: use it to roast, bake, dehydrate, slow cook, steam, pressure cook, and saute ingredients. We love the set-it-and-forget-it approach of the standard Instant Pot, which we’ve used to whip up hearty soups, perfect shredded chicken, pasta bakes, and other dishes in less than 30 minutes.

This unit comes with the necessary accessories for broiling, steaming, frying, and pressure cooking, including a steam rack, a broil/dehydrate tray, a multi-level air fryer basket, and two different lids. The eight-quart size means it’s great for families, and the appliance has over 10 built-in safety features for controlling the temperature and avoiding overheating. Shop the Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer at 35 percent off online at Amazon, and check out more of our favorite Prime Day deals.