The Cult-Favorite Instant Pot, Air Fryer and More Are on Sale at Amazon

Already committed to cooking up this year’s Thanksgiving dinner — or shopping for someone else who needs a kitchen upgrade? If you’re looking to update your or your giftee’s culinary setup, now’s a good time to get the Instant Pot pressure cooker, air fryer and other smart cooking gadgets, which are all part of Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

Today only, save up to 40% off on the best-selling multi-tasking kitchen appliances as part of the e-commerce giant’s deal of the day. The electric cookware has scored a cult following among stars (including Tom Hanks and Happy Death Day actress Jessica Rothe), celebrity chefs and amateur home cooks alike, thanks to their ability to slow and pressure cook, air fry, sautée, braise, steam and more.

See all of the Instant brand’s lineup of products that are on sale below, and check out more of the best early Black Friday deals here.

Instant Pot Max 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

Looking to dip your toes into the multi-tasking chef life but don’t have a ton of space? Then the Instant Pot Max six-quart pressure cooker is a good place to start. It’s only $110 (down from $150), and you can also use it to slow cook, sauté, sous vide and can foods. The appliance also adjusts to your altitude for effortless recipe conversions, and the Nutriboost technology keeps the flavor and nutrients in soups and bone broths.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Electric Pressure Cooker with Air Fryer Lid

Replace your standalone air fryer and slow cooker with this multi-tasking Instant Pot, which is on sale for $119 (regularly $200). Great for large gatherings of up to eight people or for meal prepping, the electric pressure cooker offers 11 functions, including baking, roasting steaming, sautéing and sterilizing. The air frying lid delivers crunchy and tender food while using 95% less oil compared to traditional deep-frying, and the customizable smart programs make it easy to cook ribs, soups, poultry, yogurt and other dishes.

Instant Pot Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker

Cook up restaurant-quality meals with the Accu Slim Sous Vide Precision Cooker, which is only $80 during Amazon’s early Black Friday sale. The convenient and bright LED display allows you to check the temperature and cooking status from across the room, while the precision-controlled device circulates heated water evenly for perfect results.

Instant Blend Ace Cold and Hot Blender

Instant Pot doesn’t just make excellent air fryers and pressure cookers — the brand’s hot and cold blender (on sale for only $40) makes it easy to whip up smoothies, frozen desserts, soups and other foods, plus crush ice, purée ingredients and make nut and oat milks, to name a few. it features three manual blending speeds, a pulse feature, a self-cleaning program and a screen that displays the temperature.

Instant Vortex 4-Quart Air Fryer

Ideal for small spaces and tight budgets, the four-quart Instant Vortex Plus air fryer ($64, reg. $100) delivers crispy meat, perfectly roasted veggies and much more. Use it to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate and reheat food and easily check the touchscreen to see the status of your cooking.

Instant Vortex Pro 10-Quart Air Fryer

With a capacity of up to 10 quarts, the Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer is only $112 (that’s 30% off the original $160 price tag). You’ll get a nine-in-one appliance that can air fry (with 95% less oil), bake, broil, dehydrate, roast, proof dough, toast, rotisserie and more. The fast-heating device has customizable one-touch cooking programs for chicken wings, roasted veggies, pastries and other foods.

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1 Air Fryer

On sale for only $200, the Instant Omni Pro Air Fryer is big enough to cook an entire rotisserie chicken or a 12-inch pizza. Great for healthy eaters who want to enjoy fried foods with less oil, the 14-in-1 air fryer can also dehydrate, toast, slow cook, broil, bake, proof dough and roast, among many other functions.

Instant Pot Aura 10-in-1 Multicooker Slow Cooker

Save 46% off the six-quart Instant Pot Aura slow cooker (reg. $130), which is on sale for $70 and features 10 programmable options, including roasting, stewing, steaming, baking, searing, sautéing, warming and more. You can customize the start time and temperature, and the automatic warming function ensures your food is the perfect temperature until dinner time. It also includes a stainless steel roast rack and a recipe book.

Instant Precision Dutch Oven

The Instant Precision Dutch Oven (reg. $230) is on sale for $150, so you’re saving 35% off the five-in-one appliance that can slow cook, braise, sear sauté and warm up food. It cooks up to six servings and lets you precisely control your meal’s temperature and cooking time, and the lid’s self-braising grid keeps food tender and moist.