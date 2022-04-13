Iris Apfel’s H&M Collection Arrives Tomorrow — These Are the Best Pieces to Shop Before They’re Gone

Globe-trotting style icon Iris Apfel is quite literally decades ahead of today’s most veteran fashion influencers. She’s been immortalized as a Barbie, starred in a documentary and lent her larger-than-life wardrobe to the Met’s Costume Institute. — and the New York-bred centenarian model is celebrating her 100th birthday with a highly-anticipated collection with H&M.

Launching online and in select stores in the U.S. and Canada tomorrow, the Iris Apfel x H&M collection ($30 to $400) encapsulates the Old World Weavers founder’s statement-making aesthetic influenced by her global travels and love for bold textiles and textures.

Naturally, the vibrant 38-piece capsule includes a jacquard applique blazer and matching trousers, maximalist floral patterned blouses and maxi dresses, a violet frilled tulle jacket, oversized fringe shackets and pants, ruffled tiered tunics, co-ord rib knit tops and shorts, decadent black kaftans and a swimsuit with a “100” graphic that nods to Apfel’s iconic round glasses, to name a few.

Courtesy of H&M

Rounding out the collection are eye-popping footwear and accessories ($35 to $199), such as embellished brocade shoes, whimsical peapod and floral clip-on earrings, chunky chain bracelets, playful frog brooches, chain necklaces with detachable beetle pendants, oversized enamel bangles and more.

Pieces are also made with sustainable fabrics and materials, such as Lenzing Ecovero viscose (a fiber derived wood and pulp) and recycled polyester, zinc, brass and polyamide.

In a statement, the fashion maven says, “I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field — which I love! I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered.”

Adds H&M womenswear creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson, “H&M was drawn to work with Iris because of her famously eclectic taste and her influence within the fashion community. She epitomises personal style – a style that is both beautifully flamboyant and eclectic as well as totally ageless. She shows what fashion is all about: it’s a means of expressing yourself, who you are or want to be and a way to have fun. She’s a true inspiration.”

Iris Apfel x H&M jacquard weave coat, $149; flounce-hemmed tunic, $99

Apfel, who turned 100 last year, once told the The Hollywood Reporter, “You really do have to live every day as if it’s your last. And one day you’ll be right.” If her latest fashion collection is any indication, her style will continue to live on in years to come.

The collection will be available at four H&M stores, including in Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City shopping center, Chicago, Miami and the Fifth Avenue flagship in New York.

Ahead, see some of the items that we and other Apfel superfans plan to add to our carts, and shop the full collection online starting April 14 at hm.com.

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Applique Blazer

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Applique Blazer $199 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Rib-Knit Shorts

Iris Apfel x H&M Rib-Knit Shorts $30 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Detachable Brooch Necklace

Iris Apfel x H&M Detachable Brooch Necklace $80 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounce-Hemmed Tunic

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounce-Hemmed Tunic $99 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Kaftan

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Kaftan $99 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Jacket

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Jacket $399 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Cuff Bangle

Iris Apfel x H&M Cuff Bangle $70 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Printed Swimsuit

Iris Apfel x H&M Swimsuit $30 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Dress

Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Dress $99 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings $50 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Brocade Slippers

Iris Apfel x H&M Brocade Slippers $199 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Coat

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard Weave Coat $149 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone Detail Cuff Bangle

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone Detail Cuff Bangle $80 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace

Iris Apfel x H&M Statement Necklace $129 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings $50 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Ring

Iris Apfel x H&M Ring $40 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard-Weave Pants

Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard-Weave Pants $99 Buy now

Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Stone Ring