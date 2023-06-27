Where to Find the Buzzy Jacquemus x Nike Sneakers In Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the buzziest sneaker collaborations of the summer has arrived — and the stylish kicks are surprisingly still in stock.

First announced in May, the Jacquemus x Nike J Force 1 is now available on Nike.com at a suggested retail price of $170. Originally released June 13, the shoes have since sold out on the French fashion brand’s website, but as of press time, there were still multiple sizes available on Nike’s online store in both the black and white colorways.

Inspired by French minimalism and the laissez-faire aesthetic of Jacquemus, the sneakers are a hybrid between Nike’s ACG collection and the brand’s iconic Air Force 1 Low silhouette, which has been seen on everyone from Rihanna and Kendall Jenner, to Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Officially dubbed the Nike J Force 1 Low LX SP, the new Jacquemus collab features a modified Air Force 1 upper that is woven to the sole rather than glued on, helping to reduce the shoe’s environmental impact. New details include a unique woven “webbing” around the sole and heel; a metallic silver swoosh on the side; and a silver “JF1” decal at the bottom of the laces. Both the Nike and Jacquemus logos appear on the heel, while an inverted Jacquemus logo on the outsole will imprint correctly when you step onto a piece of ground and lift your foot (You’ll literally be leaving your mark).

The two brands say the collaboration was inspired by “traditional crafting and a desire to reintroduce the human element into shoe construction,” resulting in a shoe that looks “equally at home in an art museum as it does in the outside world.”

The Nike x Jacquemus J Force 1 is available in a white or black colorway and in unisex sizing starting at a women’s size five and running to a men’s size 15. Find it online for $170 at Nike.com and SSENSE.com. The limited-edition shoe is expected to sell quickly so we recommend adding it to cart while it’s still available.

The JF1 is the latest release from Nike and Jacquemus, following a collaborative sneaker and apparel collection last year. The first shoe, a take on the Nike Air Humara LX, sold out quickly, though you can still find it on resale sites like Stockx.

