Jared Leto’s First Brand Debuts Joshua Tree-Inspired Luxe Skincare and More

After playing entrepreneurs on large and small screens, Jared Leto is making a big real-life business move with his first brand.

A frequent explorer of Joshua Tree National Park, the Oscar-winning actor is bottling his desert devotion into Twentynine Palms, a luxe lifestyle label inspired by the “hallucinogenic beauty” of the Mojave desert. The California getaway and its surrounding High Desert communities have long been a destination for Hollywood bohemians and rock climbers, including the 30 Seconds to Mars musician, who previously hosted his band Camp Mars’ micro festival there and who starred in the Gucci x North Face campaign shot at the park.

Leto is the latest star to enter the beauty industry and notes in a statement, “there are new brands cropping up all the time, but nothing quite like this. The intention, energy, and inspiration behind these products is totally unique.”

The brand’s debut range comprises vegan and cruelty-free skincare, body products and hair care ($39 to $97) formulated with botanical ingredients that hail from the Mojave, such as hydrating Evening Primrose oil in the Mesquite Springs serum ($69), squalene-rich Amaranth (which soothes, improves elasticity and reduces the appearance of wrinkles in the skin) in the Santa Ana Salve facial moisturizer and nourishing Prickly Pear in the Mira Luna Eye Cream ($97) and Mesa Mystic Facial Exfoliating Solution ($60). The line also includes a kaolin clay mask ($95), a cleanser ($39), a nourishing hand cream with vetiver and beramot ($46), hand and body washes ($47) and shampoo and conditioner with the light scent of sage, rosemary and eucalyptus.

The products contain natural fragrances that tap into the desert landscape, such as earthy and smoky sage and frankincense. Refills for the hair and body products are available, and the brand uses biophotonic violet glass (which protects the active ingredients), aluminum and recycled plastic in its packaging. The first collection also includes a silk scarf featuring the work of Swiss artist Douglas Mandry, and the brand will unveil personal and home fragrances and “design objects” next year.

Twentynine Palms

The House of Gucci star created the brand with Jonathan Keren, the founder of Mediterranean skincare and wellness company Maapilim. Twentynine Palms is also partnering with nonprofit contemporary art organization High Desert Test Sites, which is based out of the 80-acre A-Z West compound adjacent to the national park. Leto’s brand will “fund artist and staff support, with the intention of building an enduring creative partnership for the foundation,” per a statement.

To celebrate its debut, Leto teamed with French filmmaker Thibaut Grevet (who has worked with Louis Vuitton, Dior and Rimowa) on a launch film shot at A-Z West featuring a fictional scientist in the midst of research.

See more from Leto’s first brand below, and shop Twentynine Palms online here.

