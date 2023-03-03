×
Star Hairstylist Jen Atkin Reveals Must-Have Hair Tools, Tutorials and Pro Tips In New MasterClass

Fresh off launching a new Mane product line, the Ouai founder demonstrates hairstyles for all hair types and her go-to products — shop her recommendations and more.

Jen Atkin for MasterClass
Courtesy of MasterClass

Hollywood hairstylist Jen Atkin is known for creating effortless looks for Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and other stars, and now she’s sharing her expert tips on her new MasterClass series that launched today.

The online learning platform recently added the Ouai haircare founder and power stylist Karla Welch to its starry lineup of instructors across fashion, beauty, film and TV, music, business, science, food, politics and other industries.

Totaling nearly four hours, the Dyson hair ambassador‘s Sessions by MasterClass course teaches viewers how to identify their hair type, texture and porosity and how to style and care for different tresses. The six-part curriculum demonstrates three hairstyles each for wavy, straight and curly hair, and lessons are led by Atkins and fellow Mane Addicts hairstylists, including Irinel de León (who has styled Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and Huda Kattan), Sienree Du (who works with Maggie Rogers and Jeannie Mai Jenkins), and Sabrina Porsche.

MasterClass Subscription $15 monthly

Buy now

“You’re going to walk away from this class with three new styles that you can do every day on your own at home — or who knows, maybe you’ll start doing your own hair for special events,” Atkin explains in the introduction.

Atkin also shares her haircare routine and favorite products, including her go-to hot tools, products and accessories. “The good news that most hair products are available at different price points,” she adds.

Among her hair hacks: “If it feels like it’s too perfect, and I want to keep it a little bit messier, I’ll actually go through and take my finger and kind of weave through the hair to give it a three-dimensional look,” she says.

Given Atkins’ celebrity clientele and their busy schedules, the beauty entrepreneur has other secrets up her stylish sleeves for time-pressed viewers.

“I’m going to tell everyone a really big trick. Don’t waste your time so much on the hair at the nape of your neck because no one’s really going to see it. you want to stick to the sections that are the second and third section in the back. Because if you get that too curly, too big, your hair’s going to end up really really wide, if you want that look, then go for it.”

Atkin’s new series coincides with the launch of Mane, the new product line from Mane Addicts, the beauty website she launched in 2014. Priced from $10 to $75, the brand’s debut collection includes hair styling clips, zig zag headbands, a detangling brush, neoprene cases and organizers, a puffy tote bag and a 1.25-inch triple-barrel hair waver.

Eagle-eyed MasterClass members may also notice that Atkins’ kit includes additional Mane hot tools that aren’t yet available (stay tuned for more).

Find out what we mean and get more of Atkin’s expert hair tips by signing up for MasterClass here. Membership starts at $15 per month and includes unlimited access to on-demand courses from many other big names in beauty, style and design, including Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour, Elaine Welteroth, Mindy Weiss, Bobbi Brown, RuPaul, Kelly Wearstler and many others.

Below, shop some of the products Atkins recommends in her MasterClass series, including haircare from Ouai and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern, hot tools and accessories from Mane, affordable beauty essentials from Amazon and more.

Ouai Wave Spray

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Sephora | Ulta

Ouai Wave Spray

Sephora

Ouai Wave Spray $28

Buy now

Aniekin Hair Dryer for Curly Hair with Diffuser

Aniekin Hair Dryer for Curly Hair with Diffuser

Amazon

1875W Ionic Blow Dryer with Diffuser for Curly Hair $25.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Revlon Smooth Brilliance 1-In. Extra Long Ceramic Hair Flat Iron

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Ulta

Revlon Smooth Brilliance 1-In. Extra Long Ceramic Hair Flat Iron

Amazon

Revlon Smooth Brilliance Ceramic Hair Flat Iron | Smooth Glide and Ultra-Sleek Sylas, (1 in) $33.20 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Beachwaver Co. S1.25 Styling Tool

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Ulta

Beachwaver S1.25

Amazon

Beachwaver Co. S1.25 $149.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Denman Original 7-Row Styler for Coily Hair

Denman Original 7-Row Styler for Coily Hair

Amazon

Denman Original 7-Row Styler for Coily Hair $23.95 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver

Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver

Mane Addicts

Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver $75

Buy now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Dyson

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430

Buy now

Misel Professional Boar Bristle Hair Brush

Misel Professional Boar Bristle Hair Brush

Amazon

Misel Professional Boar Bristle Hair Brush $34.77 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Bardeau Essentials 8.8-Inch Tail Comb

Bardeau Essentials 8.8-Inch Tail Comb

Amazon

Bardeau Essentials 8.8-Inch Tail Comb $7.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Ouai Finishing Crème

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Sephora | Ulta

Ouai Finishing Crème

Sephora

The Ouai Finishing Crème $26

Buy now

Pattern Strong Hold Gel

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Pattern | Amazon | Sephora | Ulta

Pattern Strong Hold Gel

Pattern

pattern Beauty Strong Hold Gel for Curlies, Coilies and Tight Textures 15 fl oz $25.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

SINOAY Mist Spray Bottle

SINOAY Mist Spray Bottle

Amazon

SINOAY Mist Spray Bottle $8.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Glamfields 12-pc. Alligator Hair Clips

Glamfields 12-pc. Alligator Hair Clips

GLAMFIELDS 12 pcs Alligator Hair Clips $7.87 on Amazon.com

Buy now

No-Bend Duck Bill Hair Clips

No-Bend Duck Bill Hair Clips

Amazon

No-Bend Duck Bill Hair Clips 8 pc. $7.49 on Amazon.com

Buy now

