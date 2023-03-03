Star Hairstylist Jen Atkin Reveals Must-Have Hair Tools, Tutorials and Pro Tips In New MasterClass

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood hairstylist Jen Atkin is known for creating effortless looks for Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and other stars, and now she’s sharing her expert tips on her new MasterClass series that launched today.

The online learning platform recently added the Ouai haircare founder and power stylist Karla Welch to its starry lineup of instructors across fashion, beauty, film and TV, music, business, science, food, politics and other industries.

Totaling nearly four hours, the Dyson hair ambassador‘s Sessions by MasterClass course teaches viewers how to identify their hair type, texture and porosity and how to style and care for different tresses. The six-part curriculum demonstrates three hairstyles each for wavy, straight and curly hair, and lessons are led by Atkins and fellow Mane Addicts hairstylists, including Irinel de León (who has styled Bella Hadid, Jessica Alba and Huda Kattan), Sienree Du (who works with Maggie Rogers and Jeannie Mai Jenkins), and Sabrina Porsche.

MasterClass Subscription $15 monthly Buy now

“You’re going to walk away from this class with three new styles that you can do every day on your own at home — or who knows, maybe you’ll start doing your own hair for special events,” Atkin explains in the introduction.

Atkin also shares her haircare routine and favorite products, including her go-to hot tools, products and accessories. “The good news that most hair products are available at different price points,” she adds.

Among her hair hacks: “If it feels like it’s too perfect, and I want to keep it a little bit messier, I’ll actually go through and take my finger and kind of weave through the hair to give it a three-dimensional look,” she says.

Given Atkins’ celebrity clientele and their busy schedules, the beauty entrepreneur has other secrets up her stylish sleeves for time-pressed viewers.

“I’m going to tell everyone a really big trick. Don’t waste your time so much on the hair at the nape of your neck because no one’s really going to see it. you want to stick to the sections that are the second and third section in the back. Because if you get that too curly, too big, your hair’s going to end up really really wide, if you want that look, then go for it.”

Atkin’s new series coincides with the launch of Mane, the new product line from Mane Addicts, the beauty website she launched in 2014. Priced from $10 to $75, the brand’s debut collection includes hair styling clips, zig zag headbands, a detangling brush, neoprene cases and organizers, a puffy tote bag and a 1.25-inch triple-barrel hair waver.

Eagle-eyed MasterClass members may also notice that Atkins’ kit includes additional Mane hot tools that aren’t yet available (stay tuned for more).

Find out what we mean and get more of Atkin’s expert hair tips by signing up for MasterClass here. Membership starts at $15 per month and includes unlimited access to on-demand courses from many other big names in beauty, style and design, including Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Diane von Furstenberg, Marc Jacobs, Anna Wintour, Elaine Welteroth, Mindy Weiss, Bobbi Brown, RuPaul, Kelly Wearstler and many others.

Below, shop some of the products Atkins recommends in her MasterClass series, including haircare from Ouai and Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern, hot tools and accessories from Mane, affordable beauty essentials from Amazon and more.

Ouai Wave Spray MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Sephora | Ulta Sephora Ouai Wave Spray $28 Buy now

Aniekin Hair Dryer for Curly Hair with Diffuser Amazon 1875W Ionic Blow Dryer with Diffuser for Curly Hair $25.49 on Amazon.com Buy now

Revlon Smooth Brilliance 1-In. Extra Long Ceramic Hair Flat Iron MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Ulta Amazon Revlon Smooth Brilliance Ceramic Hair Flat Iron | Smooth Glide and Ultra-Sleek Sylas, (1 in) $33.20 on Amazon.com Buy now

Beachwaver Co. S1.25 Styling Tool MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Ulta Amazon Beachwaver Co. S1.25 $149.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Denman Original 7-Row Styler for Coily Hair Amazon Denman Original 7-Row Styler for Coily Hair $23.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver Mane Addicts Mane Triple Ripple Jumbo Hair Waver $75 Buy now

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Dyson Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer $430 Buy now

Misel Professional Boar Bristle Hair Brush Amazon Misel Professional Boar Bristle Hair Brush $34.77 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bardeau Essentials 8.8-Inch Tail Comb Amazon Bardeau Essentials 8.8-Inch Tail Comb $7.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Ouai Finishing Crème MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Ouai | Sephora | Ulta Sephora The Ouai Finishing Crème $26 Buy now

Pattern Strong Hold Gel MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Pattern | Amazon | Sephora | Ulta Pattern pattern Beauty Strong Hold Gel for Curlies, Coilies and Tight Textures 15 fl oz $25.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

SINOAY Mist Spray Bottle Amazon SINOAY Mist Spray Bottle $8.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Glamfields 12-pc. Alligator Hair Clips GLAMFIELDS 12 pcs Alligator Hair Clips $7.87 on Amazon.com Buy now