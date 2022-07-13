×
Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Collagen Powders Are On Sale at Amazon Prime Day

Vital Proteins' popular products for healthy skin, nails and hair are up to 40 percent off until the end of the day.

Jennifer Aniston debuts a new line
Jennifer Aniston debuts a new line of protein bars — Vital Proteins & Jennifer Aniston — as part of her deal with Vital Proteins. Courtesy of Vital Proteins

If Jennifer Aniston and Addison Rae’s star power hasn’t yet convinced you to mix Vital Proteins into your wellness routine, perhaps a major sale might? Right now, the supplement brand’s best-selling collagen powders and pills are on sale for up to 40 percent off during Amazon Prime Day, but you only have until the end of today to stock up.

Although the brand’s newest protein bars — whipped up with the help of Aniston, its starry chief creative director — or Rae-beloved gummies aren’t included in the Prime Day sale, you can shop the company’s range of powdered collagen peptides in unflavored and chocolate options, marine collagen, lactose-free performance protein powders in chocolate and vanilla flavors, beauty collagen powder with hyaluronic acid in tropical hibiscus and strawberry lemon flavors, matcha collagen latte powder, the vitamin C- and caffeine-infused Morning Get Up & Glow powder, beef liver pills and beef gelatin powder. The deals apply to a variety of canister sizes, so can get travel-friendly packets and bulk containers.

Vital Proteins uses types 1 and 3 collagens, which are used in dietary supplements that focus on preserving skin elasticity, healthy nails and hair and joint and bone health. The products are non-GMO verified, approved for Whole 30 programs and suitable for paleo, gluten-free and kosher diets. It’s worth noting that the FDA hasn’t evaluated the company’s statements and that products aren’t intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure any health conditions.

Ahead, check out some of the best Vital Proteins products to shop during Amazon Prime Day, and see more of our best deals to shop now until the end of the day here.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid

Vital Proteins Original Collagen Peptides

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder with Hyaluronic Acid (reg. $47) $39.99 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder (reg. $32) $31.99 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Travel Packs

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Travel Packs

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder Travel Packs (reg. $37) $36.99 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder

Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder

Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder (reg. $47) $45.00 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Marine Collagen Peptides Powder, 7.8 oz. (reg. $39) $35.99 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Matcha Green Tea Collagen Latte Powder

Vital Proteins Morning Get Up and Glow Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Matcha Green Tea Collagen Latte Powder (reg. $31) $31.00 on Amazon.com
Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder

Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen Peptides Powder (reg. $27) $24.99 on Amazon.com
Vital Performance Protein Powder, 25g (reg. $30) $29.98 on Amazon.com
