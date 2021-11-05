Shopping: The Best Products from Jennifer Lopez’s Fashion, Beauty and Wellness Brands

The Hollywood Reporter debuts its inaugural list of the top 10 star entrepreneurs of 2021, which also includes Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, Sofía Vergara, Kristen Bell, Jennifer Garner and more.

At September’s Met Gala, Jennifer Lopez stepped out not only in a custom Ralph Lauren embroidered gown with a faux fur shearling cape, Navajo stamped silver cuff and ring, and silver jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives. But it was those other accessories that put an exclamation point on the evening’s theme of American fashion while proving, yet again, the force of J.Lo’s business savvy on one of the world’s most photographed red carpets.

That evening, Lopez also pointed her toes in metallic platform stilettos from her JLo Jennifer Lopez shoe collection for retail partner DSW (two weeks before the holiday range dropped) and put her best face forward using six products from JLo Beauty, her luxury skin care line that launched in January. Even the product names — That Hit Single, That Star Filter, That Blockbuster, That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask, etc. — telegraph the multihyphenate talents that have kept Lopez in demand for decades, on screens big and small and selling out arenas worldwide.

It was a synergistic flex for a global superstar who, in recent years, has pivoted to create a portfolio of her own brands and invest in start-ups rather than simply lend her considerable star power (180 million Instagram followers; 45.1 million on Twitter) to outside brands and designers. Her investments include Goli nutritional supplements, telehealth and prescription delivery company Hims & Hers, Super Coffee, the just-announced BodyArmor and meal delivery service Wonder.

JLo Jennifer Lopez Irma Sandals $90 Buy now

Asked how she defines her entrepreneurial efforts, Lopez, the principal and founder of Nuyorican Productions, tells THR that she wants everything to reflect her life and personal philosophy. “I believe business is an art just like anything else I do, and you have to create it every day. I see life as an art, and it’s within your power, just as in your business, to make it as small or as big as you want. Whatever that means to you,” Lopez says. “Over the last several years, I have transitioned into becoming an owner, investor and, in the case of JLo Beauty, a founder. I want to align with brands that feel authentic to my values and that are inclusive, innovative and forward-thinking, with the goal of helping them have a greater impact on society.”

She says the launch of JLo Beauty taught her again that success boils down to surrounding oneself with the right people. “You need a great team,” she says, “JLo Beauty has been a passion project for over a decade, a whole team working together, the result of a lifetime’s work. I also learned that if something is yours, you have to be into the details and you need to have your fingerprints all over it. Throughout the process I learned to harness that aspect into every business I touch.”

Lopez — who was named Adweek‘s Brand Visionary for 2021 — says she’s proud of everything that she’s touched during her career from beginning to now, but she’s most proud of the life she’s created for her family. “And I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for the people and partnerships that I’ve been able to collaborate with along the way,” she says. “Once we learn that mistakes are necessary, and every mistake is a lesson the sky is not the limit because I believe we are all limitless.”

Ahead, shop some of best products from JLo Beauty, JLo by Jennifer Lopez footwear and more of Lopez’s fashion, fragrance, beauty and wellness brands.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The Best Brands to Shop by Jennifer Lopez

JLo Beauty That Holiday Glow Hydrate + Brighten Duo

JLo Beauty That Holiday Glow Hydrate + Brighten Duo $44 Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez Harlie Over-the-Knee Boots

JLo Jennifer Lopez Harlie Over-the-Knee Boots $120 Buy now

Hers The Weekender Haircare Kit

Hers The Weekender Haircare Kit $40 Buy now

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum

Jennifer Lopez Promise Eau de Parfum $83.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

Goli Nutrition Superfruit Gummies

Goli Nutrition Superfruit Gummies (3-Mo. Supply) $57 Buy now

Mocha Super Coffee 12-Pack

Mocha Super Coffee $29 Buy now

A version of this story first appeared in the Oct. 27 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.