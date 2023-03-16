Jennifer Lopez and Revolve Just Dropped a Red Carpet-Ready Shoe Collection

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Not everyone can walk a mile in Jennifer Lopez’s YSLs, but there’s another way for fans to step into the Shotgun Wedding star’s stylish shoes.
The entrepreneurial superstar has teamed with Revolve on a new range of red carpet-ready shoes that just dropped online — and almost everything is just about under $200. Available exclusively at the designer retailer, the 16-piece JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection ($145 to $275), is the first of three drops and comprises sculptural sky-high platform heels (paging Ramona in Hustlers), crystal-embellished boots, strappy metallic sandals, mesh booties, and more red carpet-ready footwear in suede, satin and leather.
Related Stories
There are also feather-toed mules, animal print pumps, croc-embossed leather stilettos and four-inch satin heels finished with crystal anklets.
“Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez,” Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona says in a release. The collab continues the e-tailer’s tradition of partnering with Hollywood-loved designers, including Michael Costello, Peter Dundas, Amanda Uprichard and Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960.
Recently named a global ambassador for Italian lingerie line Intimissimi, the J Lo Beauty founder began her entrepreneurial journey in 2002 with her first fragrance, Glow by JLo, followed by a fashion label, a footwear line with DSW and her namesake skin-care brand.
See a few standouts from Jennifer Lopez’s new footwear collection with Revolve below, shop the full line here and stay tuned for news of the next two drops.
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bowery Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Houston Pump
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Rodeo Platform Heel
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Madison Heels
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bronx Bootie
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Jones Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Beverly Platform Heel
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Avenue Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Metro Mule
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Sunset Sandal
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle Boot
JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Star Sandal
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Rambling Reporter
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Producer on What Rapper Lil Jon Had to Do With Decision to Take Party Bus to Oscars
-
-
-
Van Cleef & Arpels
Marlene Dietrich’s Legendary Van Cleef & Arpels Ruby and Diamond Bracelet Heading to Auction (Exclusive)
-
Sustainability
‘Extrapolations,’ ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Teams Talk Importance of Environmental Storytelling at EMA Impact Summit