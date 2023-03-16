Jennifer Lopez and Revolve Just Dropped a Red Carpet-Ready Shoe Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Not everyone can walk a mile in Jennifer Lopez’s YSLs, but there’s another way for fans to step into the Shotgun Wedding star’s stylish shoes.

The entrepreneurial superstar has teamed with Revolve on a new range of red carpet-ready shoes that just dropped online — and almost everything is just about under $200. Available exclusively at the designer retailer, the 16-piece JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection ($145 to $275), is the first of three drops and comprises sculptural sky-high platform heels (paging Ramona in Hustlers), crystal-embellished boots, strappy metallic sandals, mesh booties, and more red carpet-ready footwear in suede, satin and leather.

There are also feather-toed mules, animal print pumps, croc-embossed leather stilettos and four-inch satin heels finished with crystal anklets.

“Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez,” Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona says in a release. The collab continues the e-tailer’s tradition of partnering with Hollywood-loved designers, including Michael Costello, Peter Dundas, Amanda Uprichard and Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960.

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

Recently named a global ambassador for Italian lingerie line Intimissimi, the J Lo Beauty founder began her entrepreneurial journey in 2002 with her first fragrance, Glow by JLo, followed by a fashion label, a footwear line with DSW and her namesake skin-care brand.

See a few standouts from Jennifer Lopez’s new footwear collection with Revolve below, shop the full line here and stay tuned for news of the next two drops.

