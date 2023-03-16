×
Jennifer Lopez and Revolve Just Dropped a Red Carpet-Ready Shoe Collection

The Oscars may be over, but the entrepreneurial superstar's latest footwear line lets you step into her stylish heels (and most are under $200).

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection
Jennifer Lopez in her JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve shoe campaign Courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

Not everyone can walk a mile in Jennifer Lopez’s YSLs, but there’s another way for fans to step into the Shotgun Wedding star’s stylish shoes.

The entrepreneurial superstar has teamed with Revolve on a new range of red carpet-ready shoes that just dropped online — and almost everything is just about under $200. Available exclusively at the designer retailer, the 16-piece JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection ($145 to $275), is the first of three drops and comprises sculptural sky-high platform heels (paging Ramona in Hustlers), crystal-embellished boots, strappy metallic sandals, mesh booties, and more red carpet-ready footwear in suede, satin and leather.

There are also feather-toed mules, animal print pumps, croc-embossed leather stilettos and four-inch satin heels finished with crystal anklets.

“Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez,” Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona says in a release. The collab continues the e-tailer’s tradition of partnering with Hollywood-loved designers, including Michael Costello, Peter Dundas, Amanda Uprichard and Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow 1960.

JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collection

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold/Revolve

Recently named a global ambassador for Italian lingerie line Intimissimi, the J Lo Beauty founder began her entrepreneurial journey in 2002 with her first fragrance, Glow by JLo, followed by a fashion label, a footwear line with DSW and her namesake skin-care brand.

See a few standouts from Jennifer Lopez’s new footwear collection with Revolve below, shop the full line here and stay tuned for news of the next two drops.

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bowery Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bowery Sandal

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bowery Sandal $150

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Houston Pump

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Houston Pump

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Houston Pump $150

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Rodeo Platform Heel

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Rodeo Platform Heel

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Rodeo Platform Heel $200

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Madison Heels

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Madison Heels

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Madison Heels $170

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bronx Bootie

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bronx Bootie

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Bronx Bootie $205

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Jones Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Jones Sandal

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Jones Sandal $145

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Beverly Platform Heel

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Beverly Platform Heel

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Beverly Platform Heel $180

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Avenue Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Avenue Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Avenue Sandal $175

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Metro Mule

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Metro Mule

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Metro Mule $145

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Sunset Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Sunset Sandal

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Sunset Sandal $160

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle Boot

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle Boot

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Calle Boot $175

Buy now

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Star Sandal

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Star Sandal

Revolve

JLo Jennifer Lopez x Revolve Star Sandal $160

Buy now

