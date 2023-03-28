Jimmy Fallon and Warby Parker Just Created the Perfect Summer Sunnies for a Good Cause

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Jimmy Fallon and Warby Parker are at it again. The Emmy- and Grammy-winning Tonight Show host has teamed with the socially-conscious eyewear brand on a two-in-one frame that protects your eyes and supports a good cause.

Dubbed Flippies, the sunglasses are made of hand-polished cellulose acetate and scratch-resistant lenses that block 100 percent of UV rays. The classic square silhouette is black on one side and blue (Warby Parker’s signature hue) on the other, and the arms flip so you can wear the color of your choice.

Even better: They’re only $95 and all proceeds benefit Warby Parker’s Pupils Project, a program that provides free vision screenings, eye exams, and glasses to schoolchildren in the U.S. The frames include a protective case and a lens cleaning cloth.

The collab marks the second time that the duo has created a “silly” limited-edition design together. In 2019, the former Saturday Night Live star and children’s book author helped create the Spinnies, a pair of spinnable sunnies that spun on one hinge.

Courtesy of Warby Parker

“Who would have thought something so great would have come out of such a dumb idea like this?” Fallon joked three years ago while announcing his first collaboration on The Tonight Show. “Wait ’til you hear what this does… so if you’re not fortunate enough to go to an eye doctor, they will come to you. It’s amazing thing. Probably the last thing that you think about, if your kid’s at school not doing well or struggling is that they can’t see. A lot of people just don’t have the money or they just don’t even think about it. But now with glasses, you can go, ‘Oh, he just couldn’t see the board.’ I just think it’s a beautiful thing.”

Below, shop Fallon’s do-gooder sunnies with Warby Parker and his funny books for kids and grown-ups.

