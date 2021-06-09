How ’80s Films Inspired Joe Jonas’ Retro Shoe Collection With Koio

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Joe Jonas is getting into the shoe game. The musician and soon-to-be movie star has teamed with New York-based footwear label Koio on a collection of unisex sneakers inspired by the 80s.

Priced at $298 per pair, the retro runners pay tribute to the futuristic fashion of the sci-fi film Tron and the high-voltage style of the ’80s, as evidenced by the iridescent tech upper. As for the rest of the kicks, the Italy-made shoes feature environmentally conscious materials such as Leather Working Group Gold-certified lining and suede accents in burgundy and mauve, a lightweight Koio ReCycled sole (made of 68 percent recycled TPU and 30 percent recycled EVA foam) hand-picked by Jonas himself, and an OrthoLite X40 insole for comfort.

“I always loved the amazing style and music from that era,” the 1989-born DNCE frontman explains in a statement. “A lot of my favorite bands and artists are from the ‘80s and I love the overall aesthetic that comes to mind when I think of that time. There were so many brilliant entertainers unafraid of being authentic to themselves, their style and their music, so I wanted that to be reflected in what I pulled as inspiration.”

Of his design inspirations, Jonas notes that the adventure flick The Goonies and artists such as Boy George, Duran Duran, The Police, and Wham! were played on repeat during his design process.

The star is set to hit the road with brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas this summer for the trio’s “Remember This” tour, which kicks off Aug. 20 in Las Vegas and includes stops in New York (Sept. 25 to 28), and Los Angeles at the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 27). That means Jonas Brothers fans have time to cop the second-eldest sibling’s retro-cool steppers ahead of the concerts.

The shoes are available for a limited time online at Koio’s website and at the brand’s stores in Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco (in-store pickup for online orders is also a convenient option). Check out more photos from the lookbook shoot lensed by photographer Atiba Jefferson below, and shop the Koio x Joe Jonas Retro Runners — available in women’s and men’s sizing — online at Koio.co.

