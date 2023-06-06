Jonah Hill Takes On Self-Help Gurus with Satirical Lifestyle Brand Dedicated to “Monetizing Happiness”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The self-help industrial complex just got a starry new spokesperson in Prophet Ezekiel Profit, the capitalism-driven new alter-ego of Jonah Hill.

The faux-bearded Profit (a clearly disguised Hill) first raised eyebrows in April when made his Hollywood debut at a Lakers game alongside Lisa Rinna, who sported a matching sweatsuit from her spiritual guide’s brand, Meaningful Existence. Today, the lifestyle and wellness label reveals something other another celebrity existential crisis (à la Joaquin Phoenix in his I’m Still Here era) with its official debut and “one simple goal: to spread joy throughout the universe by monetizing happiness.” (The mission also includes destigmatizing mental health through a partnership with BetterHelp, to which the company will donate three percent of all sales to support therapy resources and mental health services.)

Courtesy of Meaningful Existence

Designed for stylish satire lovers, the label’s first collection comprises loungewear and home goods ($20-$150) with vaporwave vibes, such as logo tote bags, graphic tees, sweaters, sweatpants, comfy cushioned sandals, compression socks, “Smells Like Wealth” candles with notes of jasmine and teak wood, gratitude journals and a 15-pound weighted blanket “designed to replicate a comforting hug from Profit himself.”

The brand is seemingly a nod to the New Age “conspirituality” influencers that cropped up on social media during the pandemic. (The topic has been explored in the Conspirituality podcast co-hosted by Derek Beres, Matthew Remski and Julian Walker, who have penned a forthcoming book on the subject.)

Courtesy of Meaningful Existence

As for Meaningful Existence’s serious mission, the “definitely not a cult” company will support scholarship funds for future therapists through Bold.org and offer a free month of BetterHelp therapy to new clients.

Profit’s fictional backstory goes like this: After writing a best-selling self-help book that turned him into an overnight success, the author disappeared mysteriously and re-emerged in 2023. “Unfortunately, actor Jonah Hill has recently joined the board of directors of Meaningful Existence and much to Profit’s dismay, has pulled attention and focus away from him and his teachings,” notes the brand’s mission statement.

See more from the brand and shop your way to true happiness at Meaningful Existence online here.