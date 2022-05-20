Dino Devotees Will Dig This ‘Jurassic World’ Line of Ethical Home Goods and Decor (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Interior decorasaurs can sink their teeth into a new home goods capsule collection inspired by Jurassic World. Socially conscious online retailer Accompany and fair-trade brand Ten Thousand Villages are partnering with the blockbuster franchise on a mission-driven range of serveware, textiles and accessories ahead of the final film in the trilogy.

Priced from $13 to $100, the line is available online starting today and features ethically-sourced handmade goods by artisans in Nepal and India. Among the playful pieces are neem wood serving platters shaped like a stegosaurus tail and the iconic T. rex footprint, hand-carved wooden bowls with reptilian and dino teeth designs, sustainable bamboo flatware finished with stegosaurus and triceratops handles, velociraptor-inspired cotton placemats and more tableware.

There are also printed canvas market carryalls, throw pillows featuring the film’s iconic fossil logo and other prehistoric patterns, hooded terry kids bath towels and tote bags for pint-sized paleontologists. Select pieces are available to shop today, while the rest of the collection will be rolled out this fall.

Jurassic World capsule collection in partnership with Accompany and Ten Thousand Villages Courtesy of Ten Thousand Villages

Premiering in theaters on June 10, Jurassic World Dominion is the sixth and final movie in the blockbuster Jurassic Park franchise and stars Chris Pratt plays Navy veteran-turned-Jurassic World velociraptor trainer Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as former Jurassic World park manager. Original Jurassic Park characters Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) also return to help reign in the terrifying Giganotosaurus.

Jurassic World Dominion takes place four years after a volcano eruption destroys the fictional island of Isla Nublar. Per the logline, “Dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

Ten Thousand Villages artisans in India Courtesy of Accompany

The Accompany and Ten Thousand Villages collection “empowers marginalized artisan communities and advances their socioeconomic status while preserving the legacy of their cultures and crafts,” per a release.

To showcase the Jurassic World-inspired collection, Accompany created a video to highlight the makers behind the cool goods. See the short film and more items from the collection below, and shop online starting today at Accompany and Ten Thousand Villages.