Shopping: Hollywood Stylist Karla Welch’s ThredUp Collection Will Dress You Sustainably for Coachella

For eco-conscious festgoers, preparing outfits can be just as exciting as mapping out the festival schedule — and Hollywood power stylist Karla Welch can be your right-hand woman (at least in the fashion department). Welch has teamed with online consignment platform ThredUp to sell her closet castoffs and encourage festival-bound shoppers to go with secondhand pieces instead of new purchases.

Launching online today, Welch’s pre-loved ThredUp collection is priced from $14 to $225 and features tees and bodysuits from Skims and American Apparel, jeans from Levi’s and Welch’s own x Karla label, footwear from Birkenstocks and Diemme, a luxe leather Laer jacket and more items from her wardrobe as well as pieces sourced with her celebrity clients in mind. (Justin Bieber, Sarah Paulson, Karlie Kloss, Olivia Wilde and Tracee Ellis Ross are a few stars who work with Welch.)

Those who miss out on snapping up the stylist’s own pieces can also shop eight sustainable outfit ideas created by Welch using ThredUp’s Thrift the Look tool, which helps users find similar secondhand styles by brand, budget and size.

Welch’s looks include an edgy ensemble with a white tee, cutoff denim shorts, boots and a cropped jacket; a ’90s-inspired outfit with a cropped top, distressed baggy jeans, tie-dye sneakers and a denim bucket hat; a Kate Bosworth-esque look with a floral dress and bohemian boots; a streetwear-cool ‘fit with retro kicks and a print-happy button-down; and more summer-ready picks.

Per a survey by ThredUp, 42 percent of festival fashion shoppers say they plan to buy new outfits, while one in three of them say they expect to wear their ensembles once. Of Gen Z respondents, 40 percent replied that they won’t be likely to wear their purchases again after the fest.

See more of Welch’s outfit ideas below, and thrift her looks at online at ThredUp.

