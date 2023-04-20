Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Is “Obsessed” with This Mom-Friendly Dress from This Sustainable, Star-Loved Label

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Behind every multi-tasking mother is an arsenal of parenting hacks for staying sane (snacks! Hand sanitizer! Noise-cancelling earbuds!) But the real MVP for stylish moms? As Katherine Schwarzenegger can attest, it’s a dress with pockets.

The author and mom (who shares two daughters with husband Chris Pratt) stars in Cleobella’s new campaign for the bohemian-chic label’s Mommy & Me capsule ($28 to $248) comprising brunch-ready dresses and a matching hair bow scrunchie. Available in women’s sizes XS to XL and kids’ sizes 12/18 months to 7Y, the silhouettes come in a lilac floral print that “represents ambition, creativity, wisdom and independence,” and one percent of proceeds from the collection will benefit Everytown for Gun Safety Violence Support Fund and Moms Demand Action, which works to prevent gun violence by advocating for more sensible safety measures.

“I am obsessed with both versions of this dress and feel so lucky and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Cleobella,” Schwarzenegger says in a release. “I have always loved all their dresses, and found myself in a few of their pieces quite often last summer in my post-partum stage. I love that their dresses are perfect for everyone, no matter what shape or size you are or what kind of life you live. If you’re off to a fancy dinner it’s a perfect dress and if you are running around with your kids, it’s a perfect dress.”

Fittingly, the pieces are named after important women in Schwarzenegger’s life: her mother, journalist and former first lady of California Maria Shriver; and her sister, producer Christina Schwarzenegger. The 33-year-old writer today shared photos on Instagram modeling her capsule with her daughters.

She continues: “One of the key parts we wanted to highlight with this collaboration is that both of these dress styles are perfect for any phase of life, including pregnancy and post-partum, and to have the dress make you feel beautiful and have it be functional for all the hats us women wear (hence pockets!). Since I have two girls I also wanted to be able to have a mini version of the dress so I could match with my girls and my sister and mom all at the same time. A family affair! I hope women wear this dress and feel beautiful and confident wherever their day takes them.”

Founded in 2006 by former model Angela O’Brien and her husband, Jim, the brand collaborates closely with women artisans and small factories around the world to provide sustainable and fair incomes. Its hand-tooled leather bags landed on the arms of Jessica Alba, Vanessa Hudgens, Halle Berry, Kate Hudson and other stars, and the husband-and-wife duo launched womenswear while they were expecting their second child.

It’s not the first time that the mom-founded label has teamed with a star. Cleobella previously released sustainable collections with Olivia Wilde and best friend Babs Burchfield and model/TV host Molly Sims.

The company works with women in Bali, India and Indonesia who create hand-carved woodblock printed designs, handmade leather goods and other custom pieces, and the company uses GOTS-certified (Global Organic Textile Standard) fabrics to ensure materials are manufactured safely and sustainably.

Shop the full capsule collection below and at Cleobella's website here.

