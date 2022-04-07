×
Shopping: Kendall Jenner’s Second Beauty Collection for Kylie Cosmetics Has Arrived

The four-piece collaboration includes an 18-shade pressed powder palette, lip crayons, a blush and highlighter set and more.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner for
Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

Ahead of the Kardashians’ return to the small screen, Kendall Jenner has dropped her second collection with Kylie Cosmetics.

Available as of yesterday, the four-piece line comprises makeup inspired by model and 818 Tequila co-founder Kendall Jenner’s “more natural” approach to beauty. Priced from $16 to $49, the collection includes a peach lip gloss, a three-piece lip crayon set, a cream and powder blush and highlighter cheek quad and an 18-shade palette of matte eyeshadows and face pigments.

In a statement, Kylie Jenner explains that the goal was to “create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall’s] classic makeup looks. Kendall loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip. To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set where a simple swipe effortlessly enhances your color, and the product’s precision means it can double as a lip liner to really achieve that defined look.”

Lazy loaded image
Adds Kendall Jenner, “I’ve been loving a glossy lip and we partnered on a gloss that creates fuller-looking lips with a shiny finish. The formula is lightweight and allows for easy layering over the lip crayon.” Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

The stylish sisters debuted their first beauty collaboration in 2020 and teased their forthcoming collection on Instagram on March 25. Kardashian fans in Los Angeles had a chance to shop the spring-ready makeup early when Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics parked its purple floral-covered pop-up truck at The Grove last weekend. The Jenners earlier this week held a private launch party — organized by Hollywood event planner Mindy Weiss — at Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza near L.A’s Hancock Park neighborhood, where guests included Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Stassie Karanikolaou and others.

The beauty collection is one of many collaborations among the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. There’s the Jenners’ fashion label, Kendall + Kylie, and Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all made Kylie Cosmetics crossovers. Kylie Jenner also teamed with Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance in 2019; the two scents are currently 40 percent off on the label’s website and are also available on sale at Amazon.

The second Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics collection is available now online at the brand’s website and will land at Ulta.com and Nordstrom.com on April 13. See and shop all of the products below, including limited-edition bundles and signed boxes.

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Collection Bundle

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Collection Bundle

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Collection Bundle $125
Buy now

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palette

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palette

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palette $49
Buy now

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad $40
Buy now

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Crayon Set

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Crayon Set

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Crayon Set $32
Buy now

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss $16
Buy now

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Signed PR Box

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Signed PR Box

Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Signed PR Box $450
Buy now

