Shopping: Kendall Jenner’s Second Beauty Collection for Kylie Cosmetics Has Arrived

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Ahead of the Kardashians’ return to the small screen, Kendall Jenner has dropped her second collection with Kylie Cosmetics.
Available as of yesterday, the four-piece line comprises makeup inspired by model and 818 Tequila co-founder Kendall Jenner’s “more natural” approach to beauty. Priced from $16 to $49, the collection includes a peach lip gloss, a three-piece lip crayon set, a cream and powder blush and highlighter cheek quad and an 18-shade palette of matte eyeshadows and face pigments.
In a statement, Kylie Jenner explains that the goal was to “create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall’s] classic makeup looks. Kendall loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip. To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set where a simple swipe effortlessly enhances your color, and the product’s precision means it can double as a lip liner to really achieve that defined look.”
Related Stories
The stylish sisters debuted their first beauty collaboration in 2020 and teased their forthcoming collection on Instagram on March 25. Kardashian fans in Los Angeles had a chance to shop the spring-ready makeup early when Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics parked its purple floral-covered pop-up truck at The Grove last weekend. The Jenners earlier this week held a private launch party — organized by Hollywood event planner Mindy Weiss — at Italian restaurant Osteria Mozza near L.A’s Hancock Park neighborhood, where guests included Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, Stassie Karanikolaou and others.
View this post on Instagram
The beauty collection is one of many collaborations among the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. There’s the Jenners’ fashion label, Kendall + Kylie, and Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have all made Kylie Cosmetics crossovers. Kylie Jenner also teamed with Kim Kardashian’s KKW Fragrance in 2019; the two scents are currently 40 percent off on the label’s website and are also available on sale at Amazon.
The second Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics collection is available now online at the brand’s website and will land at Ulta.com and Nordstrom.com on April 13. See and shop all of the products below, including limited-edition bundles and signed boxes.
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Collection Bundle
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Pressed Powder Palette
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Blush & Highlighter Cheek Quad
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Crayon Set
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss
Kendall x Kylie Cosmetics Signed PR Box
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day