Shopping: Kendall Jenner’s Second Beauty Collection for Kylie Cosmetics Has Arrived

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ahead of the Kardashians’ return to the small screen, Kendall Jenner has dropped her second collection with Kylie Cosmetics.

Available as of yesterday, the four-piece line comprises makeup inspired by model and 818 Tequila co-founder Kendall Jenner’s “more natural” approach to beauty. Priced from $16 to $49, the collection includes a peach lip gloss, a three-piece lip crayon set, a cream and powder blush and highlighter cheek quad and an 18-shade palette of matte eyeshadows and face pigments.

In a statement, Kylie Jenner explains that the goal was to “create seasonal products that were inspired by [Kendall’s] classic makeup looks. Kendall loves a natural-looking smokey eye and has been wearing a bold, defined lip. To create that look, we launched our new lip product, the Lip Crayon Set where a simple swipe effortlessly enhances your color, and the product’s precision means it can double as a lip liner to really achieve that defined look.”

. Adds Kendall Jenner, “I’ve been loving a glossy lip and we partnered on a gloss that creates fuller-looking lips with a shiny finish. The formula is lightweight and allows for easy layering over the lip crayon.” Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics