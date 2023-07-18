×
Kendall Jenner Is the Newest Face of This Iconic Drugstore Beauty Brand — Shop Her Under-$15 Picks

The reality TV star and model will lead L'Oréal's makeup campaigns starting this fall as the company's latest global ambassador.

Kendall Jenner for L'Oréal Paris
Kendall Jenner Courtesy of L'Oréal Paris

Kendall Jenner continues to expand her résumé. The reality TV star and model is the newest global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining the drugstore brand’s “dream team” of faces that includes Hellen Mirren, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Elle Fanning, Céline Dion, Camila Cabello and many others.

The 27-year-old 818 Tequila founder will star in the drugstore brand’s campaigns starting in September. She is currently the creative director of FWRD (which recently debuted its first pop-up shop in Los Angeles) and is also a collaborator of the oral care company, Moon. Jenner was previously a face for Estée Lauder’s now-discontinued, millennial-focused line, The Estée Edit. (But will she still rep her sister’s Kylie Cosmetics brand?)

Kendall Jenner for L'Oréal Paris

Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, ‘I’m worth it,'” says Jenner in a release. “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

Below, shop Kendall’s favorite L’Oréal Paris products, including a 24-hour foundation with SPF to lash-lengthening mascara. (Bonus: all of them are under $15 right now on Amazon, too.)

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation

Available in 40 shades, this breathable, vegan Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation offers buildable, natural-looking coverage from medium to full. It absorbs oil and resists sweat, and offers SPF 25 for sun protection.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation

L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24-Hour Fresh Wear Foundation $12.79 on Amazon.com

L’Oréal Paris Original Telescopic Lengthening Mascara

L’Oréal’s Telescopic mascara is designed to make your lashes look up to 60 percent longer, thanks to a patented two-sided precision brush and comb that helps to separate strands for a clump-free finish.

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara $9.49 on Amazon.com

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

The Infallible Matte Resistance liquid lipstick lasts up to 16 hours and promises a bold, one-swipe color payoff. Available in 12 smudge-resistant shades.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick $11.68 on Amazon.com

