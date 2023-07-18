Kendall Jenner Is the Newest Face of This Iconic Drugstore Beauty Brand — Shop Her Under-$15 Picks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Kendall Jenner continues to expand her résumé. The reality TV star and model is the newest global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining the drugstore brand’s “dream team” of faces that includes Hellen Mirren, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Elle Fanning, Céline Dion, Camila Cabello and many others.

The 27-year-old 818 Tequila founder will star in the drugstore brand’s campaigns starting in September. She is currently the creative director of FWRD (which recently debuted its first pop-up shop in Los Angeles) and is also a collaborator of the oral care company, Moon. Jenner was previously a face for Estée Lauder’s now-discontinued, millennial-focused line, The Estée Edit. (But will she still rep her sister’s Kylie Cosmetics brand?)

Courtesy of L’Oréal Paris

“I’m honored to be part of a new sisterhood of strong, powerful women and to be able to say those iconic words, ‘I’m worth it,'” says Jenner in a release. “Joining the L’Oréal Paris family and having the opportunity to embody everything the brand stands for feels like a true full-circle moment.”

Below, shop Kendall's favorite L'Oréal Paris products, including a 24-hour foundation with SPF to lash-lengthening mascara.

