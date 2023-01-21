A-List Trainer Kirsty Godso’s Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip Masks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Behind every health-conscious style star is an equally cool fitness guru that they look up to. In the case of Kaia Gerber, Maddie Ziegler and Olivia Rodrigo, that person is Kirsty Godso — wellness entrepreneur, star sculptor and Nike Global Trainer.

While the 34-year-old trainer’s Instagram feed is as aspirational as it gets — showcasing her top-tier taste in fashion, friends and fun — she’s not above offering free game to her nearly 300,000 followers. The New Zealand-bred fitness expert often shares mini workout routines, easy-to-follow recipes, beauty product recommendations and more, inspiring all of us to take self-care as seriously as she does.

To get us all into Godso Mode this year, we asked our new friend to share eight of her favorite fitness things right now, and her answers did not disappoint. From the evening tea that she and all her notable clients swear by, to her favorite protein powder (full disclosure: she created her own) to the recovery boots she wears while watching Netflix, read on for some of the best fitness expert-approved products to add to your radar.

1. Nike Free Metcon 4 Training Shoe

“This is hands down the best training shoe. Whether you’re into strength training, HIIT or functional training, this shoe does it all! It’s light and super agile, supporting you in any direction you want to go. It’s also a good-looking training shoe, which gets major points and is comfortable.”

2. Made Of Whey Protein Isolate

Godso is also the founder of Made Of, a premium whey protein isolate powder that she calls her “favorite workout partner. I love one scoop post-workout mixed with water, but this protein powder also makes the perfect smoothie without having to use a lot of ingredients. It’s super clean, blends well and doesn’t upset your stomach!”

3. LDMA Low Show V Bralette

“This bra [from LDMA] is so good and flattering! I’m also obsessed with their underwear. The material and cuts are so good.”

4. Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go-Mat

“This mat is insanely relaxing to have at home, and is great for recovery. The infrared heat is very calming and then there are four PEMF settings to choose from which help with targeted pain relief, connectedness and relaxation. I love to put an infrared light over my face at the same time to be extra high maintenance.”

5. Hyperice Normatec 3 Recovery System

“If you really want to Netflix and Chill, why not do it whilst recovering your legs?! I use these Hyperice Normatec 3 recovery boots at least five times a week. They’re great for accelerating your recovery and helping flush your legs out after a hard workout or a long day standing. Pro tip: Level three is best!”

6. Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

“These [Beats Fit Pro True Wireless earbuds] are my favorite noise-canceling earbuds. They stay in so much better for me than any other wireless earphones and the sound quality is amazing. They also come in lots of fun color options. I’ve put them to the test in crazy workouts and runs and they’ve never fallen out.”

7. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with Vitamin C

K-beauty brand Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask Intense Hydration with vitamin C “is a staple for me all day, every day. It saved my lips from extreme weather conditions when I lived in New York and I use it day and night wherever I am. The vanilla flavor is my favorite.”

8. Dr. Stolberg’s Rest + Digest Chinese Herbal Tea

“Obsessed with this at night time after dinner. This is an absolute essential. Dr. Stolberg is my acupuncturist and I trust her immensely. I give this tea to my clients also and we’re all in love with it.”

