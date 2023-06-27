This Beauty Brand Is Touting the Benefits of Greek Yogurt for Your Skin

From seaweed to mushrooms, beauty brands have had no shortage of “miracle” ingredients to tout over the years, but one Greek brand is betting on yogurt as the new, not-so-secret skincare hack.

Korres, a clean beauty brand based out of the Greek island of Naxos, offers a line of products that use Greek yoghurt as a main ingredient (their products use the European spelling of “yoghurt” versus the American “yogurt”). The most popular item is the Korres Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream, a daily moisturizer that harnesses the power of prebiotic and probiotic yogurt to help improve skin texture, hydration and complexion.

Related: How Hollywood Is Halting Aging Beyond Bone Broth

While probiotics have always been known to help with gut health and digestion, more and more companies are talking up the benefits of probiotics for skin health too. Korres’ probiotic cream is formulated to help calm irritated skin, with a rich formula that absorbs easily to provide long-lasting moisture and protection against the elements.

Amazon

KORRES Greek Yoghurt Nourishing Probiotic Gel-Cream $38.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

Korres’ Greek Yoghurt Cream is one of the best-reviewed products online too, with almost 80 percent of users giving the product a five-star review on Amazon. Shoppers say the probiotic cream has helped repair their skin from stress and dehydration while boosting complexion and brightness. The result: softer, smoother skin.

Korres’ products are dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. The brand says it also uses real, food-grade yogurt in their formulas (though we don’t recommend actually eating it). And its probiotic-infused products have made their way into the skin-care routines of Oprah Winfrey, Angelina Jolie, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz and many other stars.

We’ve been using Korres’ moisturizer for years and it’s been safe even for our sensitive skin (we do recommend layering on a light sunscreen over it, as the Greek Yoghurt Cream doesn’t contain SPF).

The so-called “seed to skin” brand is female-founded and started out of an old herbal apothecary in Greece more than 20 years ago. In other words: they’ve had a proven track record of creating clean and nourishing products for the face and skin. The Korres Greek Yoghurt Cream is said to have been inspired by an age-old Greek tradition of using yogurt to help heal stressed skin.

Get the Korres Greek Yoghurt Probiotic Cream on sale now for just $36 on Amazon. This 40-milliliter size is perfect to tuck into your toiletry bag for travel too.