Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Favorite Things Right Now, From Inexpensive Incense to ‘Buttery Soft’ Leggings

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is the big sister we all deserve. From praising the power of beet juice to getting us all on the avocado smoothie train, the founder of lifestyle site Poosh and star of Hulu’s The Kardashians is no stranger to sharing her wellness tips for all the world to enjoy, and sometimes judge. One thing we can all agree on is that KKB’s love for self-care is strong and consistent, as seen with her recent launch of Lemme — a new vitamin and supplement line — and her list of favorite things below.

Barker exclusively shared with The Hollywood Reporter a roundup of her 12 top picks across wellness, beauty, home, fashion and fitness. From Amazon incense bricks and the “buttery soft” leggings that she’s hooked on, to her favorite products from her sisters Kim and Kylie’s brands, see her fall must-haves below.

1. Incienso de Santa Fe Piñon Incense Bricks

“I burn these incense bricks in my house every day, but they’re especially nice in the fall — they smell like a cozy fire has been burning. I stick them in a bowl with black sand.”

Incienso de Santa Fe - Piñon Natural Wood Incense Bricks, 40 Count $9.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Oxygentix Oxygenating Foundation

“This has been one of my go-to foundations for years. I use the almond or honey shades. (Sometimes I even blend them.) My skin is super sensitive to products, but their formula actually heals your skin as you wear it! It also has an SPF base for added protection, which is really important to me.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Poosh | Amazon | DermStore

Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation - 15ml - Almond $66.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Lemme Focus Concentration Gummies

“I have trouble focusing, so the Lemme Focus gummy is my favorite. Not only is the strawberry flavor amazing, but I have noticed a major improvement in my ability to dive into meetings and tasks since I have been consistently taking Lemme Focus. I’m super proud of this product.”

4. Terra and Co. Gentle Green Tongue Scraper

“I’ve always been a fan of tongue scraping, but as I’ve learned more about Ayurvedic practices, I’ve found out that tongue scraping can be really beneficial to your overall health. This one is medical grade and stainless steel.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Poosh | Amazon | Saks Fifth Avenue | Verishop

Terra and Co. Gentle Green Tongue Scraper $15 Buy now

5. Kylie Skin Lip Oil

“This is the best lip oil, and I never leave home without it. I text Kylie at least once a month for a restock. It looks great on bare lips or over lipstick.”

Kylie Skin Lip Oil $23 Buy now

6. Barker Wellness Pain Relief Cream

“I need to brag on my husband [Travis Barker] for a minute, because everyone I know who has tried this product has said it is the best pain relief cream they have ever used — myself included! I get really bad back pain and this provides so much relief. It’s also great after a workout.”

Barker Wellness Pain Relief Cream $60 Buy now

7. Sacheu Stainless Steel Gua Sha

“I’ve been using a gua sha for a few years to help with face contour, releasing muscle tension and better circulation. This stainless steel one by Sacheau is one of my absolute favorites. It’s antibacterial and won’t break if you drop it or travel with it.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Poosh | Amazon | Ulta

Sacheu Stainless Steel Gua Sha $35 Buy now

8. Skims Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong

“This Skims thong is so comfy that you will forget you’re even wearing underwear. It doesn’t dig in or create a line. It just sits on top of your body perfectly. I wear one every day. The days of uncomfortable bras and underwear are over. Thanks, Kim!”

Skims Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong $18 Buy now

9. Alaïa Le Coeur Patent Leather Shoulder Bag

“This Alaïa bag was a gift from my husband. On a recent trip to London, he kept asking me what I wanted while we were shopping to remember our trip. He saw me eyeing this bag at a store and later had it wrapped and delivered to me at our hotel as a surprise.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Bergdorf Goodman | Saks Fifth Avenue

Alaïa Le Coeur Patent Leather Shoulder Bag $1,040 Buy now

10. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant

“I know I’m late to the game, but I somehow did not own these Lululemon leggings before this year. I was in New York for the Met Gala and didn’t pack enough workout clothing, so my assistant ran out and grabbed me a pair of these. I’ve been obsessed ever since. They’re so buttery soft.”

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28-in. $98 and up Buy now

11. Baccarat Crystal Château Tumblers

“For my whole life, my parents have always had Baccarat crystal, and I’ve collected Baccarat glasses for years, so it was really special that they created custom Château tumblers for our wedding guests which were engraved with the same sacred heart from our invitation.”

Baccarat Crystal Chateau Tumblers $200 Buy now

12. Fellow Stagg EKG Tea Kettle and Mugs

“This electric kettle is so chic. I’ve created a little tea station in my bedroom where I keep this kettle with the matching cups. I use it at least twice a day. It also makes a really great gift.”

MORE BUYING OPTIONS: Amazon | Best Buy | Williams-Sonoma

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Gooseneck Kettle - Pour-Over Coffee and Tea Pot, Stainless Steel, Quick Heating, Matte Black, 0.9 Liter $165.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

