Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme Is Launching a Metabolism Regulating Supplement

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is getting into waist management.

The reality star’s Lemme wellness brand will launch Burn, its second capsule product that the company says will “regulate metabolism, fight visceral belly fat and support healthy body composition.”

Available at Lemme’s website starting Aug. 22, the product is formulated with clinically-studied ingredients such as actiponin, a patented Gynostemma pentaphyllum extract that one study has found to “be a potent antiobesity agent.” The botanical supplement targets AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), an enzyme that is typically activated in skeletal muscle during exercise and “is known to target unhealthy visceral fat and promote healthy cellular metabolism,” per Lemme. The formula also contains green tea and B vitamins.

AMPK is found inside every cell of our bodies and serves as a major role in influencing our body composition, particularly the accumulation of inflammatory visceral belly fat,” explains functional nutritionist and Lemme advisor Leona West in a release. “This Lemme AMPK stimulating formulation marks an innovative breakthrough in enhancing metabolic health and will change how we think about weight management.”

Adds Kardashian Barker, “We spent two years working with our medical advisory board to formulate Lemme Burn into the most powerful metabolic health supplement on the market. I’m excited and proud of our cutting-edge formulation that uses both clinically-studied and all-natural ingredients to activate AMPK, the body’s master regulator of metabolism.”

The brand in July launched its first-ever capsule supplement in the form of Curb, designed to reduce cravings, promote glucose metabolism and regulate blood sugar.

Lemme hasn’t announced an Amazon release date yet; in the meantime, shop the brand’s other wellness supplements — including its popular sleep, energy and stress gummies — online here.