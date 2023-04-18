Kristin Cavallari Shed Insecurities to Write New Cookbook: “I’m Letting Everyone See the Real Me”

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Kristin Cavallari is having a very good week.

In addition to launching a buzzy campaign for her accessories brand Uncommon James (which reunited her with some of her Laguna Beach castmates), the reality star-turned-lifestyle guru is celebrating the launch of her latest cookbook, Truly Simple.

Officially titled Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, the 272-page hardcover was released last week and quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s cookbook charts. The book features more than 140 easy-to-make recipes that are designed to be family-friendly and quick to prepare (more than 120 of the recipes are gluten-free too).

For Cavallari, the launch of her cookbook — her third — was not just about food, but also about letting go of insecurities and preconceived notions she had about being a mom and public figure.

“This cookbook is all about those busy weekdays, running from one thing to the next while still wanting a delicious, healthy meal on the table for the fam,” she writes, “But more, I’m up for letting everyone see the real me. I’m excited at the thought of sharing my weekday meals — the food I make with my kids, nothing fancy, nothing too hard or complicated — with everyone.” This book, Cavallari declares, represents “My real life.”

Cavallari says her thinking about what home cooking means and what “healthy” means has changed over the years, and she’s less strict with herself when it comes to what she puts on the table. To that end, the star has embraced “intuitive eating with less restrictions” and she’s thrown all the rules out the window in favor of “spending more time out of the kitchen and around the table” with her kids.

“The theme of this book mirrors my life during the past few years,” she writes in the book’s introduction. “I’m not trying to be something I’m not, and I’m okay with letting everyone see the real me. I’ve stepped into my comfort zone, and it feels really damn good. I’ve let go of perfectionism and trying to do it all. In a general sense, I’m more at peace. And it shows through my cooking. I’m all about simplicity these days.”

Released by Rodale Books, Truly Simple includes recipes for everything from Cheesy Stuffed Poblanos and a Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Salad to Skillet Carrot Cake and Cold Brew Brownie Cookies for dessert. Everything is designed to be prepared with ingredients you already stock in your kitchen and pantry, and the recipes are suitable for home cooks of all skill levels.

Regularly $29.99, an Amazon deal gets you Cavallari’s new cookbook on sale for just $20.98 right now. Prefer to scroll through the recipes on your e-reader? Truly Simple is also available on Kindle.