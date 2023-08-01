Kylie Jenner Is Now a Mini Bratz Doll in New Collectible Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Kylie Jenner has officially been Bratzified.

Bratz has created six palm-sized figurines ($10 each) inspired by the reality star-turned-beauty entrepreneur, each wrapped in blind foil-wrapped packaging and encased in Bratz’ signature trapezoid box. The Series 1 collection is shoppable starting today for a limited time in stores and online at Amazon, Target, Walmart and more retailers as well as Bratz’ website, with more drops to come in the coming weeks.

The nearly two-inch dolls sport some of the 25-year-old The Kardashians star‘s most memorable red carpet fashion looks: alongside signature sleek silhouettes from her Dani Michelle-styled era, the minis wear the lavender ostrich feather-trimmed Versace gown from the 2019 Met Gala to the black corseted gown and crystal headpiece by the late Thierry Mugler. The tiny collectibles also come with accessories such as the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s classic convertible in exclusive colors; her Italian greyhound, Norman; oversized lip-shaped phones; and more.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” says Jenner in a release. “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

Courtesy of MGA Entertainment

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration,” adds Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian, who is also the designer behind Hollywood-loved fashion label, Cult Gaia. (The Kardashian-Jenners are frequently seen in Larian’s designs.) “Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive. Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome Kylie into the Bratz family.”

Adds Bratz art director Chelsea Green, “We’ve been hard at work with Kylie and her team to ensure the dolls are as authentic and meticulously designed as possible. With both Bratz and Kylie at the helm, we knew the collections had to exude authenticity.”

The mini fashion figure comes ahead of Jenner’s in-the-works fashion brand, which Puck recently reported will launch with the help of Jens and Emma Grede, who are also behind Kim Kardashian’s Skims, Khloé Kardashian’s Good American and other Kardashian-Jenner brands.

Released in 2001, Bratz is owned by Los Angeles-based MGA Entertainment, which famously fought a years-long legal battle against Mattel over ownership of the big-eyed dolls created by former Mattel designer Carter Bryant. MGA ultimately won with the jury finding that El Segundo-based Mattel owed the company $88.5 million for stealing trade secrets. However, the jury found that MGA owed $10,000 for interfering with Bryant’s contract with Mattel.

