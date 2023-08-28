Why This Best-Selling Amazon Hair Dryer Is Getting Dyson Comparisons (And It’s Over 30 Percent Off)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

While Dyson’s hair tools are absolutely game-changers, they’re not exactly easy on the wallet. There’s no shortage of brands on Amazon claiming to be “Dyson dupes,” one hair dryer has consistently earned praise for giving the pricey styling device a run for its money.

Regularly $100 and up, Laifen’s Swift and Swift SE hair dryers are among the best Dyson Supersonic alternatives we’ve found on Amazon — and it’s currently up to 33 percent off ahead of Labor Day weekend sales. The pink, blue and purple Swift SE colorways are on sale for $127 with the magnetic nozzle and diffuser attachments. If you don’t need the accessories, you can shop the pink option for just $100. You’ll still save when you upgrade to the Swift hair dryer, which is $139 (or 30 percent off the original $199 price tag) with the nozzle attachment or $160 for the set with the styling concentrator, smooth nozzle and diffuser accessories.

We’re clearly big fans of Dyson’s Airwrap, Supersonic and Airstraight devices (and so are celebrity hair stylists Jen Atkin and Matthew Collins), and we’ve found that the Laifen hair dryers are excellent alternatives for those who only need the basic drying option at a fraction of the air-powered tech company’s products, which start at $400 for the Supersonic Origin and run up to $599 for the multi-styler set.

One satisfied shopper writes, “it’s quieter than the Dyson my hairstylist uses,” while another notes, “I love how quickly my hair dries with this blow dryer. I do have a longer pixie cut but my hair is extremely thick. At the salon, my stylist uses a Dyson hairdryer but I wasn’t willing to spend the money for that. In my opinion, this Laifen is an extremely close second! The price is fair.”

Though you do lose a smidge of motor power in Laifen’s Swift and Swift SE models (the brushless motor operates at 105,000 rpm with a windspeed of 21m and 22m per second, respectively), we also found them to sound slightly quieter at 59dB. For comparison, Dyson says its hair tools’ V9 motor operates at 77 decibels and spins at 110,000 rpm with an airflow of 13l/second. And at less than one pound, the Laifen hair dryers are great for traveling.

Similar to the Dyson Supersonic, Laifen’s hair dryer is equipped with a thermo-control microprocessor that monitors and adjusts the air temperature to ensure that your tresses aren’t exposed to and damaged by extreme heat, and it also delivers negative ions to keep your strands silky and frizz-free. The latest Swift model adjusts heat up to 100 times per second, while the Swift SE is half that amount. (Dyson says its heat sensor adjusts over 40 times per second.)

A three-color LED ring light indicator displays the temperature settings from cold to up to 80 (from cold, warm to hot air). The Laifen devices also have a removable magnetic filter that keeps hair from getting tangled in the air duct.

But don’t just take our word for it: Recent buyers also compared Laifen’s hair dryer to their own experiences using Dyson.

“I love this blow dryer have been using it for a while now in the salon setting due to wanting to find an alternative to my Dyson that was comparable! Plus it’s purple and matches all my stuff,” writes reviewer Kristen.

Writes reviewer J. Willetts, “this dryer is amazing & just as good as a Dyson. Way cheaper than a Dyson, thankfully! My hair is curly and the diffuser works so well, my curls are beautiful for at least two days with minimal product needed in between. Don’t waste your money on the Dyson, get this!”

Shop the Laifen Swift and Swift SE hair dryers for $99 and up at Amazon.com here and below.

Laifen Swift Hair Dryer with Nozzle, Concentrator and Diffuser

Laifen Swift Hair Dryer with Nozzle and Diffuser

Laifen Swift Hair Dryer with Nozzle

