Leonardo DiCaprio Is Investing in This Hollywood-Loved Vegan Shoe Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Leonardo DiCaprio continues to make moves in the sustainable shoe game.

The Academy Award-winning environmentalist has been named a strategic investor in Løci, the new British footwear label known for its minimalist-chic vegan sneakers that have been worn by Jessica Alba, Ben Affleck, Mila Kunis, Eva Longoria, Nikki Reed (an ambassador and collaborator of the brand), Olivia Wilde and many other stars.

It’s not the first time that the London label has teamed with stars. Løci previously tapped Hollywood stylists Ilaria Urbinati (among The Hollywood Reporter‘s power stylists) and Laurie Sophie Cox to design collections. The brand is sold online at its website and stocked at luxe retailers including Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Nordstrom, among others.

“I am proud to be an investor in Løci, a brand dedicated to minimizing its environmental impact, and centered around creating cruelty-free, ethical footwear,” DiCaprio says in a statement. The 47-year-old star’s backing is part of a £4 million seed round that will “enable the young, creative label to amplify its mission to a wider global audience, driving awareness and shining a light on the causes that matter while LØCI continues to make waves in the fashion industry,” per the release.

The 15-month-old brand was founded in 2021 by London-based entrepreneurs Emmanual Eribo, Frank Eribo, Philippe Homsy and Mark Quaradeghini, who are all also behind the women’s vegan leather shoe brand Butterfly Twists (which features a collection designed by Catherine Zeta-Jones). Løci uses the equivalent of 20 ocean- and landfill-bound plastic bottles — otherwise destined to be trash along the coasts of Africa and the Mediterranean — for the upper, cork for the insoles, bamboo and recycled nylon for the lining, recycled brass for the eyelets and natural rubber for the soles. The unisex kicks are handmade in Portugal and produced in monthly cycles to reduce waste and the environmental impact of manufacturing, and all materials are sourced from across Europe.

Nikki Reed wears her Løci collaboration; the brand’s spring footwear campaign Løci

Prices range from $170 for classic low tops to $215 for retro high tops, and 10 percent of profits from each pair purchased are donated to wildlife conservation nonprofits including See Turtles, Mission Blue, Sea Shepherd and Sheldrick Wildlife Trust. The brand (which takes its name from the Latin word for “center”) says it has saved more than 982,000 plastic bottles from becoming trash.

In a statement, CEO Emmanuel Eribo explains, “for most consumer brands today, success is measured by sales and popularity. At Løci, we believe that there is a third pillar that is just as important as these two, Impact. The greater the impact, the more successful we are. Today, it’s essential we do more than just make a fantastic product. We are here to change things. That’s why it’s always important for us to think differently, to swim against the tide.”

“Today, sustainability is one of the most used buzzwords,” adds CMO Homsy. “We want Løci to cut through the noise and be judged by our impact. Through education, innovation and donations, we’ve built a business model that is driven by our passion. With Leo, we could not have hoped for a more genuine and committed partner.”

Løci isn’t DiCaprio’s first foray into fashion. In May, the Don’t Look Up actor backed lab-grown leather startup VitroLabs, and he’s also an investor of merino wool shoe brand Allbirds. His portfolio also includes cultivated meat and seafood companies Mosa Meat, Aleph Farms and Wildtype; plant-based food chain Neat Burger; sustainable champagne maker Telmont; digital neurotherapeutic platform MindMaze; and “Shazam for art” app Magnus; among many others.

See some of the brand’s coolest fall-ready styles below, and shop more at Løci’s website.

