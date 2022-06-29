Lindsay Lohan Pays Homage to ‘Mean Girls’ in Allbirds Running Shoe Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lindsay Lohan, set to return to acting, can hit the ground running with the help of sustainable brand Allbirds.

The actress stars in the company’s new campaign celebrating its new eco-conscious Tree Flyer running sneakers, which are available in women’s and men’s sizes and now come in a limited edition Lux Pink colorway. In the one-minute spot, the Mean Girls star nods to the cult-favorite film-turned-Broadway musical written by Tina Fey.

“When Allbirds announced I was the spokesperson for their new running shoe, the internet was, well, about what you’d expect,” Lohan says in the video. “I didn’t run track in high school — I was more of mathlete. I guess I’m a little unexpected.”

The 35-year-old entrepreneur sports head-to-toe Allbirds in the campaign, including the brand’s Natural Run Form Tank and Leggings ($68 to $98) in a limited edition Aubergine colorway. In the video seen below, she chooses a pair of hot pink kicks from a lineup of sneakers and adds, “Well, it is Wednesday,” referring to the famed line uttered by Amanda Seyfried’s Mean Girls character, Karen.

Lohan continues: “[The Tree Flyers] don’t just look cute; they’re made of natural materials — always avoid the plastics.”

The San Francisco-based company debuted its first running shoe in May and tapped more than 115 runners to test the Flyer, which is the first pair to use Allbirds’ proprietary SwiftFoam midsole made of castor bean oil-based resin. The result is a high-performance and “more sustainable foam that still has the bounce, stability and lightness” for springy and cushioned wear during distance running.

Other eco- and runner-friendly features include Forest Stewardship Council-certified materials such as a natural rubber outsole and a breathable eucalyptus fiber upper, an external heel counter and a geometric midsole for stability, ZQ merino wool heel lining and shoelaces made from recycled plastic bottles. The brand also says that the shoe’s tree fiber reduces its carbon footprint by half, and the company itself invests in carbon offsets by funding projects that neutralize its overall footprint.

Lohan recently inked a two-film deal with Netflix and will also star in the upcoming romantic comedy, Falling for Christmas, which will premiere on the streamer late this year. She also narrated the Amazon Prime Video reality dating show, Lovestruck High, and appeared as a judge in season one of the Australian edition of The Masked Singer. Last year, the Linday’s Lohan Beach Club star released a new song, “Lullaby,” as an NFT, netting over $85,400 in Tron cryptocurrency.

Shop LiLo’s running look below as well as other colorways of Allbirds’ Tree Flyers.

