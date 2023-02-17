EGOT Star Viola Davis’ Memoir Is Back on the Book Charts Following Grammy Win

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After becoming the 18th person to achieve EGOT status, Viola Davis is back on the book charts.

The Woman King actress won a Grammy for best audiobook, narration and storytelling for her memoir, Finding Me, which debuted last spring and will be released on paperback on April 4. Two weeks after Davis’ win, her autobiography is No. 3 on Amazon’s Book Charts (Prince Harry’s Spare and James Clear’s Atomic Habits are No. 1 and 2, respectively) and No. 9 on the New York Times audio nonfiction bestsellers list for February.

“I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola. To honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything. And it has just been such a journey. I just EGOT!,” Davis said while accepting her award earlier this month at the Grammys.

Davis won a Tony Award in 2001 for playing Tonya in King Hedley II and again in 2010 for her role as Rose Maxson in Fences, for which she also won an Oscar in 2017 for the play’s film adaptation. She has also worn for Emmys, including for portraying Annalise Keating in How to Get Away With Murder.

She joins Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno and Alan Menken (among others) in the EGOT club.

The 304-page book’s audio version spans about nine hours, and chronicles her life “from a crumbling apartment in Central Falls, Rhode Island, to the stage in New York City, and beyond.” For those who want to catch up on Davis’ story, Amazon is currently offering access to the book for free along with thousands of other award-winning titles to new Audible Premium Plus members as part a three-month trial. Subscribers get unlimited listening to select Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts, plus one credit per month to use on any title from the premium collection, plus 30 percent off select titles and access to exclusive sales. (Prime members get two free credits during their trial.) After the three months, the subscription is $15 per month and can be cancelled anytime. Learn more here, and pre-order Davis’ book on paperback or shop other formats below.

Amazon

‘Finding Me: A Memoir’ by Viola Davis (Audible) $18.74 on Amazon.com Buy now