Lizzo’s Size-Inclusive Shapewear Brand Has Officially Arrived

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
Lizzo can officially add fashion entrepreneur to her resume with the launch of her new shapewear brand, Yitty.
The Grammy-winning singer teamed up with Fabletics to bring her own flavor to the shapewear scene, which includes bold, unapologetic colors and prints, silhouettes that go beyond traditional styles, and a highly inclusive size range in 6X to XS. Borrowed from Lizzo’s childhood nickname, Yitty is a line meant for every type of body.
In a statement, the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star says she started wearing shapewear in the fifth or sixth grade due to societal pressures that she had to “reshape” her body to meet unrealistic standards.
Related Stories
“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” she explains.
The line is kicking off with 100 pieces and three themed drops, with items ranging from $20 for a G-string to $90 for a bodysuit. (VIP Fabletics members get exclusive discounts, bringing prices down to $15 to $70.) There’s Nearly Naked, which consists of shaping bodysuits, cami tanks, shorts and more, is the closest to traditional shapewear as it shapes your natural curves (but is lightweight and seamless). Meanwhile, Mesh Me has semi-sheer, breathable pieces that are designed to be shown off, like underwear as outerwear. Finally, there’s Major Label, which comprises everyday pieces like high waist leggings, hoodies, bralettes and pullovers.
Shapewear is having its moment, evidenced by popular labels such as Spanx and Kim Kardashian’s Skims, and the global shapewear market is projected to reach nearly $7 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. But Lizzo is putting a fresh spin on a category that has already made strides in recent years. The creativity and fun even extend to color names, like On My Ivories, Tempo Lavender, Bossed Up Brown and Moody Bitch Taupe. “These color names alone should make you feel like that bitch when you’re putting the product on,” adds Lizzo.
Sustainability is also an important part of Yitty (which is a certified carbon neutral company), as 65 percent of styles are made with recycled fibers and the product packaging is made with 100 percent recycled materials.
The brand is now available at Fabletics.com, and select styles will also be stocked in Fabletics retail stores throughout the country. Below, see some of the best pieces from Yitty’s debut collection and shop the entire drop here.
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Thong Bodysuit
Yitty Mesh Me Smoothing High Waist Brief
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping Midi Bra
Yitty Major Label EP Hoodie
Yitty Nearly Naked Shaping High Waist Brief
Yitty Mesh Me Smoothing Midi Top
Yitty Mesh Me Smooth High Waist Leggings
Yitty Major Label Off The Shoulder Pullover
Yitty Major Label High Waist Short
Yitty Mesh Me Crotchless Cheeky Hipster
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Viola Davis
Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’
-
thr news
Rihanna Opens Up About A$AP Rocky, Pregnancy and Losing Her Coping Mechanism: “I Can’t Just Go and Smoke a Joint”
-
-
When Harry Met Sally...
‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’ Exhibit Charts Jewish Deli’s Cultural Influence
-
-