Lizzo’s Size-Inclusive Shapewear Brand Has Officially Arrived

Lizzo can officially add fashion entrepreneur to her resume with the launch of her new shapewear brand, Yitty.

The Grammy-winning singer teamed up with Fabletics to bring her own flavor to the shapewear scene, which includes bold, unapologetic colors and prints, silhouettes that go beyond traditional styles, and a highly inclusive size range in 6X to XS. Borrowed from Lizzo’s childhood nickname, Yitty is a line meant for every type of body.

In a statement, the Watch Out for the Big Grrrls star says she started wearing shapewear in the fifth or sixth grade due to societal pressures that she had to “reshape” her body to meet unrealistic standards.

“I was tired of seeing this sad, restrictive shapewear that literally no one wanted to wear. I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” she explains.

Courtesy of Yitty

The line is kicking off with 100 pieces and three themed drops, with items ranging from $20 for a G-string to $90 for a bodysuit. (VIP Fabletics members get exclusive discounts, bringing prices down to $15 to $70.) There’s Nearly Naked, which consists of shaping bodysuits, cami tanks, shorts and more, is the closest to traditional shapewear as it shapes your natural curves (but is lightweight and seamless). Meanwhile, Mesh Me has semi-sheer, breathable pieces that are designed to be shown off, like underwear as outerwear. Finally, there’s Major Label, which comprises everyday pieces like high waist leggings, hoodies, bralettes and pullovers.

Shapewear is having its moment, evidenced by popular labels such as Spanx and Kim Kardashian’s Skims, and the global shapewear market is projected to reach nearly $7 billion by 2030, according to Allied Market Research. But Lizzo is putting a fresh spin on a category that has already made strides in recent years. The creativity and fun even extend to color names, like On My Ivories, Tempo Lavender, Bossed Up Brown and Moody Bitch Taupe. “These color names alone should make you feel like that bitch when you’re putting the product on,” adds Lizzo.

Sustainability is also an important part of Yitty (which is a certified carbon neutral company), as 65 percent of styles are made with recycled fibers and the product packaging is made with 100 percent recycled materials.

The brand is now available at Fabletics.com, and select styles will also be stocked in Fabletics retail stores throughout the country. Below, see some of the best pieces from Yitty’s debut collection and shop the entire drop here.

