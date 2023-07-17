Lizzo’s Makeup Artist Reveals the $30 Department Store Concealer He Used for Her Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lizzo just wrapped the U.S. leg of her Special Tour and now, her makeup artist Alexx Mayo is sharing the iconic department store brand he used to give Lizzo her superstar glam.

Mayo used a trio of products from Clinique, the popular skincare, makeup and fragrance brand that’s celebrating its 55th anniversary this year. Now part of Estée Lauder Companies, Clinique is known for its face-flattering makeup and skincare products for all skin tones and sensitivities. (The department store brand partnered with Mayo for Lizzo’s U.S. tour alongside Ardell, which is sponsoring the four-time Grammy winner’s lash looks.)

For Lizzo, Mayo used Clinique’s Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation each night to prep her skin and create a glowing complexion. On sale for just $24 right now on Amazon (a 40 percent discount), the Clinique foundation features a semi-matte finish and an oil-free formula to create even and lightweight coverage.

Clinique says its Even Better Clinical Foundation uses a combination of hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, vitamin C and UP302 (the brand’s famous dark spot-fighting molecule) to leave skin looking healthier, smoother and more hydrated. While Lizzo used the foundation for her concert look, Clinique’s formula has SPF 25 built-in, so it’s safe for everyday wear outdoors too.

After prepping Lizzo’s skin with the foundation, Mayo used Clinique’s Even Better All-Over Concealer Stick as a highlighter under Lizzo’s eyes, cheeks, forehead and nose. Mayo notes that the concealer stick also “doubled as a contouring tool” in a pinch.

The so-called Concealer + Eraser also works to hide blemishes, brighten dark spots and blur imperfections. Sephora and Ulta have the concealer stick on sale for $30 right now, available in over 50 skin-matching shades.

Mayo finished off Lizzo’s bold, graphic eye looks with Clinique’s Quick Liner for Eyes and High Impact Mascara, which is one of the beauty brand’s best-reviewed products online — more than 80 percent of users giving it a full, five-star rating.

As for Lizzo’s lipstick of choice? Mayo says the beauty icon eschews a regular lipstick in favor of getting “soft pouty lips” with Clinique’s Quickliner for Lips. Lizzo’s favorite lipliner shade: Chocolate Chip.

Lizzo kicked off her “Special” tour in April with dates running through June. Up next: the singer heads to Australia for a string of dates, before finishing this run at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia this September.

Lizzo has also extended her production deal with Amazon Studios and is currently casting for season two of her Emmy-winning competition series, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.