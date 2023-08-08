Lori Harvey Takes Inspiration from Stylish European Beaches for Her First Swim Collection with Revolve

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Lori Harvey is splashing into fashion design with an exclusive swimwear label for Revolve.

Inspired by vintage silhouettes, Yevrah Swim’s debut collection was designed “for women to feel beautiful and confident,” the model says in a statement. “The cuts on these pieces are sure to accentuate every body type and have you feeling sexy and ready for any occasion.”

Priced from $80-$180, the “It” girl’s new range comprises bikini separates, one-pieces and sarongs — with some finished with gold chains and sculptural hardware — all aptly named after stylish European seaside destinations such as Antibes, Cannes, Capri, Ibiza, Positano and Santorini. Bikini tops include tie-front, wrap and bandeau silhouettes; while bottoms come in cutout, high-rise and side-tie styles. There are also one-pieces in one-shoulder, deep-V and playsuit designs and minimalist sarongs to complete the resort-ready looks. Pieces come in chic shades such as cream, ivory, charcoal, black and burnt orange, and in sizes from XS to XXL.

“The launch of [Yevrah] is such an exciting moment for me. When I was creating this line I knew I wanted to partner with Revolve because they are the go-to company for vacation essentials, such as swimwear, so it was a no-brainer for me that they were the partners that I wanted to exclusively launch my new brand with,” 26-year-old Harvey continues. “For my first collection, I wanted to release staple pieces in chic colors that can be worn anywhere, any season and will never go out of style. I am all about inclusivity and I think that is reflected in this collection. There is truly something for everyone that will make them feel confident and sexy.”

Adds Revolve chief brand officer Raissa Gerona, “We’ve built a great relationship with Lori over the last few years so it feels very organic to launch her new swim brand, Yevrah, on Revolve. We are inspired by Lori’s style, influence, and community and are excited to share the brand with our customers who are always looking for the best, and newest, swimwear brand. Yevrah is a beautiful collection that women can feel confident and their best self in. We’re thrilled to be able to partner with Lori and share her vision with our community.”

Harvey in 2022 launched SKN by LH, her first beauty brand of clean skincare, and recently starred in a new music video for Usher.

Yevrah’s first drop is available for pre-order now for mid-August delivery. See the new pieces below, and shop Harvey’s first Yevrah Swim collection here.

