This Best-Selling Amazon Backpack That I Take on Every Vacation Is Under $30 for Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

I spent years of my life dragging a stylish but unwieldy tote through airports, convinced that a backpack would make me look and feel like a middle-school student on a class trip. Finally, after my partner gently pointed out the issues with my tote bag — the straps always pulled at my hair, getting my laptop back in after the security line was a pain, it hurt my shoulder when it was fully packed, and the quilted stitching was coming undone—I relented and ordered this travel backpack from Amazon. And I wish I’d done so way sooner.

RELATED:Amazon Prime Day’s Best Luxury Beauty Deals: 15% Off Dr. Barbara Sturm, $55 for SolaWave

This laptop bag has a ton of features that make it useful for travel. First, it has a unique metal frame around the top that helps it hold its shape when open and makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. (You can see what I mean in this photo). Inside, you’ll find multiple padded sleeves inside for a laptop, tablet, e-reader and anything else, plus another zippered compartment and two smaller internal side pockets. The exterior of the backpack features even more pockets, including two water bottle slots on the sides, a medium front compartment that I use to hold in-flight essentials like headphones, a book, snacks, phone charger and lip balm, and a security pocket on the back that’s useful for keeping a passport or other valuables close. Lastly, it’s got a trolley sleeve on the back that makes it easy to attach it to a piece of luggage and breeze through the airport.

Getting your electronics back into the backpack after the security line is easy, and the luggage strap comes in handy if you’re waiting in a long line and want to take the weight off your back and shoulders by resting your bag on your suitcase. But the bag’s real value is its capacity. I usually travel with a sizeable cosmetics case in the main compartment, plus a laptop, book, Kindle, water bottle, snacks, and other small essentials in the rest of the bag. I’ve never had to wrestle anything in or dump the whole bag out to find something, and that’s made traveling at least 20 percent less stressful for me. It also features a USB charging port, though you’ll need to remember your own power bank and charging cable.

Right now, you can get this travel backpack at a staggering 53 percent discount during Amazon Prime Day. It’s well worth the under-$30 price point, and if you don’t believe me, check out the 23,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon. You can grab yours in sizes designed for a 14-inch laptop, a 15.6-inch laptop, or a 17-inch laptop. It comes in 26 different colors and patterns if you want one that stands out.

On the hunt for more travel essentials during Prime Day? We’ve highlighted the best e-readers, toiletry bags, headphones, and other travel essentials on sale through midnight. Read more of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Amazon Prime Day coverage here.

Lovevook Laptop Backpack

Amazon