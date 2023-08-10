Waterford Crystal Unveils Luther Vandross Collection, Inspired by Late Singer’s Most Iconic Love Song

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The late Luther Vandross’ estate has teamed up with the iconic Waterford Crystal brand on the launch of a special collection of crystal glasses, decanters and cocktail shakers, inspired by the singer’s rich legacy and his 1981 debut single, “Never Too Much.“

Available at Bloomingdales and on the Waterford website, the official Luther Vandross x Waterford Crystal Collection includes a “Luther 81” line of crystal glasses, champagne coupes and martini glasses, each finished with the collection name and Vandross’ signature etched on the base.

Waterford

Luther Vandross x Waterford Champagne Coupe (Set of 2) $270 Buy now

Nods to the Grammy winner’s hit single abound, with a special karo cut in the crystal representing Vandross’ lyrics from the chorus, which read “Oh, my love, a thousand kisses from you is never too much.” The so-called “kiss cuts” add a personal and luxurious touch to these objets, which are designed for both drinking and displaying alike.

Waterford

Luther Vandross x Waterford Martini Glasses (Set of 2) $270 Buy now

As part of the collaboration, Waterford is also releasing a limited-edition Luther 81 X capsule, which includes a stunning decanter, with hand-carved karo kisses across the clear polished crystal. Part of the Waterford Mastercraft collection, only 81 of these decanters were made for this release — an homage to the year Vandross released his song.

Waterford

Luther Vandross x Waterford 81 Decanter $1300 Buy now

The Luther 81 X collection also includes a limited-edition double old fashioned rocks glass set. Sold as a set of two, only 81 pairs of these crystal glasses were released. These glasses retail for $480. Everything is presented in a collectible box, which features a black and white image of the singer as well as his signature.

Waterford

This is an officially-licensed collaboration between Vandross’ estate, publishers Primary Wave Music, and Waterford, who note that the “emotive music of Luther Vandross and his heartfelt and soulful lyrics have inspired this collaboration that invites everyone to the party.”

“This unique collection honors Luther Vandross’ timeless legacy, beautifully capturing the spirit of his music in each crystal piece,” adds David Gottlieb, manager of the Luther Vandross Estate. “It’s more than just barware — it’s a testament to Luther’s profound influence on music and his ever-present.”

Shop the official Luther Vandross x Waterford Crystal Collection online now at Bloomingdales and on the Waterford.com.

Vandross died in 2005 at the age of 54. A documentary about the life of the legendary soul singer is reportedly in the works, with Jamie Foxx and Colin Firth serving as producers.