Shopping: From Chanel to Telfar, 9 Luxe Winter Essentials for Hitting the Slopes in Style

Whether you’re strolling through snow-dusted streets or hitting the slopes, look to these luxury winter staples — from plush outerwear to designer skis — for staying stylish during the coldest season of the year.

Coach

This organic cotton T-shirt is part of Coach’s just-launched Ski collection; $150, at Coach, Beverly Hills and New York and coach.com

Max Mara

For Resort 2022, Max Mara reinterpreted its iconic Teddy coat as a bomber jacket, slightly oversized in a pale camel hue; $3,190, at Max Mara, Beverly Hills and New York and net-a-porter.com

Telfar

From the UGG x Telfar collaboration, this bucket hat is a blend of heather-gray fleece and shearling; $125, at telfar.net and saksfifthavenue.com

Chopard

The new Alpine Eagle Frozen watch is fully diamond embellished to evoke thoughts of glistening snowflakes. The automatic movement is housed in a 41mm case of ethically sourced white gold and features a snow-set diamond dial; price upon request, at Chopard, South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa

Brother Vellies

The Alps boot from Brooklyn-based Brother Vellies blends whiskey-hued suede with shearling and a lug sole; $795, at brothervellies.com and nordstrom.com

Chanel

From the latest Coco Neige collection, these wraparound Shield sunglasses feature mirrored gray lenses; $1,400, at Chanel, Beverly Hills and New York and chanel.com

Balmain

Lush fringe accents the Pillow Hobo bag in sand-toned suede; $2,450, at Saks Fifth Avenue, Beverly Hills; Balmain, New York and neimanmarcus.com

Fendi

The Italian label’s new Skiwear collection includes these ski gloves, crafted of regenerated nylon and featuring tech styling, rib-knit cuffs and an embossed Fendi logo; $620, at Fendi, Beverly Hills and New York

Louis Vuitton

Colorful Alpine scenes adorn Louis Vuitton’s Alpes skis, crafted of fiberglass wrapped around a poplar-wood core; $5,650, at Louis Vuitton, Beverly Hills and New York

This story first appeared in the Jan. 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.