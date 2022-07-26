‘Making the Cut’ Winner Andrea Pitter’s New Minimalist-Chic Label Is Filled with ‘Vibey’ Wardrobe Staples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Making the Cut season two winner Andrea Pitter’s collections were punctuated with statement-making prints and silhouettes — but for her newest co-brand with Amazon Fashion, the designer is going solid-hued and minimalist.

Now available online, Terea by Andrea Pitter is the newest size-inclusive and affordable line from the Pantora founder. Priced from $48 to $100, the collection comprises effortless day-to-night essentials in desert-inspired hues (think adobe, sage green, sand, lemon and black) and in sizes XXS to 5X.

Pitter designed the pieces to be mixed and matched, and versatile styles include cutout tanks, one-shoulder tie front tops, bralettes, joggers, breezy wide leg pants, safari-chic jumpsuits, midi wrap skirts, puff-sleeved swing dresses, ruched-waist jackets and other staples in sustainable tencel lyocell, stretch cotton rib and lightweight stretch knit jersey fabrics.

The label was recently worn by Laverne Cox, who recently shared her all-yellow look on Instagram.

“I love going into my closet and being able to mix and match pieces, and that’s why I have so much fun putting styles together from [Pitter’s new Terea label],” the Emmy-nominated actress says in a statement. “They’re wardrobe staples with a little flair. After all, at the end of the day, fashion is about having fun.”

The Inventing Anna star adds: “It feels luxurious but is also accessible and approachable. I love pairing the puff sleeve wrap top with a mini skirt or bathing suit — I’m making this the era of my legs so I love how this look shows them off!”

Laverne Cox in Terea by Andrea Pitter; the Amazon co-brand’s latest collection. Courtesy of Amazon

“I’m so excited to unveil my co-brand with Amazon Fashion,” Pitter explains in a release. “Designing Terea was very special to me because for the first time, I was able to expand my designs to include timeless everyday styles at accessible price points, with sizes ranging up to 5X, that will make an impact on customers’ wardrobes — I think of the co-brand as Pantora’s ‘vibey’ little sister.”

The new label is part of Pitter’s prize for winning Making the Cut season two, which also included $1 million, a free three-year lease at Los Angeles shopping and dining hub Row DTLA and a fashion mentorship.

Months after her big win, the Brooklyn-based designer told The Hollywood Reporter, “right now I’m still learning how to spend this kind of money because I’m taking my time. I’m still a little cautious about how to spend, but I want to dream a little bigger. I’ve been gifted time and resources and I think that’s the most amazing part about winning such a big prize. You’re not necessarily in a rush to spend.”

Courtesy of Amazon

Shop the full collection on Amazon here

Terea by Andrea Pitter Elise Double Layer Mini Dress