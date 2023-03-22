Hollywood-Loved Label Mansur Gavriel’s Best-Selling Bag Is Now Easier On Mother Earth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Mansur Gavriel is celebrating its tenth anniversary with an eco-friendlier version of its most beloved bag. The minimalist-chic label’s best-selling Bucket Bag is now available in apple leather, so don’t be surprised if you start seeing it dangling from the arms of vegan stars.

While the animal leather version starts at $445 for the mini mini size, the mini bucket bag is only $495 for the waterproof apple leather option. Founders Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel searched for the perfect bio-based material for two years before tapping Italian company Mable Industries, which uses apple peels and cores leftover from jams and other products and turns them into a powder that is then turned into a material that can take the place of polyurethane. The process saves about 30,000 tons of food waste and approximately 11.64 pounds of carbon, and replaces 50 percent of fossil derivatives using the apple discards.

The cult-favorite silhouette first debuted in 2013 and became an instant fashion hit, and has since earned a spot on the shoulders of Kirsten Dunst (the first celebrity to be spotted in the bucket bag), Solange Knowles, Naomi Watts, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling and many, many others.

“Our love for nature goes beyond a source of inspiration, and we recognize that every choice, regardless of its size, is considered essential in achieving a better future for our planet,” says the brand in a statement. “That’s why we’re dedicated to improving and becoming a more environmentally conscious brand. Through innovation, creativity and research, we are actively working to make better choices every day and minimize negative impacts across our business.”

The apple leather Bucket Bag is available exclusively on Mansur Gavriel’s website in four colors, and the brand says it will launch other bag styles in the bio-based material starting this spring and a plant-based fur collaboration later this year.

The brand has already introduced more eco-conscious options into its lineup, such as upcycled woven bags made from excess scraps. See all of the new vegan Bucket Bag colors below, and shop more of Mansur Gavriel’s sustainable carryalls here.

