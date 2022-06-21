×
Marisa Tomei Shares Her Top Vacation Destination, Travel Tips in Briggs and Riley Campaign

The Academy Award-winning actress is teaming with the luxury luggage brand on a new video series that highlights passionate travelers.

Marisa Tomei in Briggs & Riley
Courtesy of Briggs & Riley

Ahead of the summer travel season, Marisa Tomei has teamed with Briggs & Riley to kick off a new video series highlighting conversations and insights from inspiring travel lovers.

Dubbed the Art of Travel, the campaign kicks off with the Academy Award-winning actress, who shares her favorite destinations, her travel style, the most memorable keepsakes from her adventures and what she loves about the luxury luggage brand’s travel essentials.

“One of the things that I find inspiring about traveling is serendipity and getting lost. So many things are pre-planned,” Tomei says in the debut video. “There’s too much of a schedule. You need to be in a place where there’s mystery and you don’t know what’s going to happen, and there is a romance to that.”

On her favorite travel memories, one adventure at the top of her list is a family vacation to Italy. “My aunts and uncles, my cousins, about 20 of us went on a very big trip to Italy. We’d only gone to Northern Italy because that’s my father’s side of the family but we all went, and we all traveled together. … We traveled in a caravan-like style and that really changed our relationships to each other.”

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star continues: Whenever I travel, I try to go to a local flea market. I usually find some really interesting things. When you go to those places, you’re seeing treasure hunters and artist types and also just obsessives about trinkets and things.

The series showcases the travel accesories company’s latest Baseline collection ($75 to $949) of wheeled carry-on and check-in suitcases, duffle bags, cabin bags, backpacks, dopp kits and garment bags, which can now be personalized with monogramming. Features include a one-touch CX expansion system that lets travelers instantly increase their packing space, shock-absorbing wheels, optimized capacity with the aircraft-grade aluminum Outsider handle, extra-wide panels for minimal creasing and more. Smaller carryalls are equipped with dedicated pockets to store a portable power bank for phone and device charging and RFID blocking pockets to protect from potential data theft.

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Briggs and Riley

Briggs & Riley CEO Richard Krulik says in a statement: “We are deeply committed to the art of travel in every piece we make and believe a life well-lived is a life well-traveled. We are thrilled to share this dynamic campaign, showcasing authentic and inspiring conversations about travel and life with one of our favorite Academy Award-winning actors, Marisa Tomei.”

The company is known for introducing the first wheeled bag and for its lifetime guarantee, which repairs products for free with no questions asked. Shop some of the new Baseline pieces below, and watch the campaign at Briggs & Riley’s website.

Briggs & Riley Baseline Everyday Essentials Kit $75

Briggs & Riley Baseline Everyday Essentials Kit

Briggs & Riley Baseline Everyday Essentials Kit $75
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline Deluxe Hangable Kit $129

Briggs & Riley Baseline Deluxe Hangable Kit

Briggs & Riley Baseline Deluxe Hangable Kit $129
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Backpack $329

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Backpack

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Backpack $329
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential 2-Wheel Carry-On $659

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential 2-Wheel Carry-On

Briggs & Riley Baseline Essential 2-Wheel Carry-On $659
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Tote $219

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Tote

Briggs & Riley Baseline Traveler Tote $219
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline Weekender Duffle $259

Briggs & Riley Baseline Weekender Duffle

Briggs & Riley Baseline Weekender Duffle $259
Buy now

Briggs & Riley Baseline 2-Wheel Cabin Bag $459

Briggs & Riley Baseline 2-Wheel Cabin Bag

Briggs & Riley Baseline 2-Wheel Cabin Bag $459
Buy now

 

