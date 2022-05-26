Marni’s Uniqlo Collection Is Officially Here — These Are the Top Pieces to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

At long last, Marni and Uniqlo’s first collaboration is arriving. The Italian fashion house and the Japanese retailer announced their spring/summer 2022 LifeWear collection in early April, and the limited edition range of womenswear and menswear launches at Uniqlo online and select stores today at 9 a.m. PT.

Priced from $13 to $180, the line features Uniqlo’s minimalist LifeWear basics, voluminous silhouettes and utilitarian staples overlayed with Marni’s iconic playful prints, such as plaids, original hand-painted floral patterns and chic stripes.

“Throughout the whole process, we have always tried to champion Uniqlo’s ethos and integrity that lie behind the brand’s vision, giving our interpretation of Uniqlo’s LifeWear through a slightly out-of-the-box proposition that combines impeccably crafted clothes with Marni’s offbeat and life-embracing spirit,” explains Marni designer Francesco Risso in a statement.

Highlights from the women’s collection include open collar pleated dresses with print color blocking, pleated blouses and balloon skirts and short-sleeved dresses, while men’s must-haves include oversized short-sleeved button downs with open collars, wide-fit pleated pants, two-way utility shorts and loose tailored jackets. Rounding out the collaboration are pocketable parkas, crew-neck t-shirts, BlockTech oversized coats, silky pajama separates and striped socks.

“Marni stands for colors and prints. It always has,” Risso continues. “For this collection, though, we wanted to inject our floral prints with a slight nostalgia and our signature ginghams with an artistic flair, transposing Marni’s creative energy in brush-stroked lines.”

He continues: “Beside colors and prints, which are indeed very Marni, the collection features some of my own signatures: grunge-inspired striped tees, wrinkled pajama shirts and slouchy tailoring. And the combinations of bright and mellow colors, interspersed with a subtle ‘70s nostalgia.”

The Marni collection joins Uniqlo’s other designer partnerships, including with JW Anderson, Jil Sander, Ines de la Fressange, Theory and Mame Kuroguchi. The European brand has previously teamed with H&M, and has been seen on Meryl Streep, Common, Chrissy Teigen, Regé-Jean Page and other stars.

If you’re planning on shopping the collection in person, note that select sizes are unavailable in stores (including XXS, XXL and 3XL), and it’s limited to one item per person both online and in stores. Select stores in California, Florida, Illinois and New York will stock the full collection, while a limited number of styles will be carried in California, New York, New Jersey, Hawaii, Washington and elsewhere.

Shop the full collection today starting at 9 a.m. PT at Uniqlo online and in select stores, and see some of the best pieces from the collab below.

