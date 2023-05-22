Martha Stewart Used This $11 Drugstore Concealer for Her ‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart broke the Internet this week after landing the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, and the 81-year-old’s secret to looking young and flawless was an $11 concealer.

Ever the relatable queen, Stewart used the L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion, a concealer and lotion hybrid that works to hydrate and highlight your skin. The best part: while some celebs turn to pricey skin-care brands to achieve their looks, Stewart’s favorite makeup product is just $11.50 on Amazon.

Stewart’s makeup artist Daisy Toye says the TV host and entrepreneur has been a longtime fan of the L’Oreal Lumi Glotion, noting that the star “goes through a tube every week.”

The viral product is a best-seller online, too, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 22,000 verified reviews on Amazon. In fact, 75 percent of users give it a five-star rating, with shoppers raving about the product’s ability to even out skin tone, conceal dark spots and brighten overall complexion.

The True Match Lumi Glotion is available in four shades that work for all skin tones and blend easily under foundation (it can also be worn alone). As Stewart proves, it’s safe for all skin types and all ages, too, delivering what the brand calls “all-day hydration” for a “fresh, natural glow.” To use: simply apply a few drops between your fingers and gently pat into the skin until absorbed.

In addition to the drugstore concealer, Stewart chalks up her dewy skin to green juice, vitamins and a good skin-care routine. The star vehemently denied plastic surgery rumors, adding that “I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.”