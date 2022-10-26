Marvel Studios Joins Forces with MAC Cosmetics on a Black Panther-Inspired Makeup Collection (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When Marvel Studios released its groundbreaking film Black Panther in 2018, the world collectively experienced Black excellence at its finest through the world of Wakanda. From its Oscar award-winning costumes and production design to its captivating cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and the late, great Chadwick Boseman, the film is filled with so much beauty, power and strength that it deserves not only its only highly-anticipated sequel, but its own universe.

Now, everyone can wear their love for the film like never before, thanks to the new Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Collection By MAC, launching October 26 at 10 a.m. ET. Just in time for the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits US theaters Nov. 11, the beauty range features “lavish, saturated hues that look fantastic on everyone — especially those with rich skin tones,” as noted by MAC Cosmetics senior artist Fatima Thomas.

Now for the goods. The limited-edition items range from $23 to $44, and standouts include lipstick ($23) in four deep-hued shades with names like Wakandan Sunset (fuchsia) and Royal Integrity (warm chocolate) and the Eye Shadow x 8 ($39), which is an eight-pan eyeshadow palette featuring vibrant jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics with creamy textures. The palette is sure to be a bestseller for its rich hues, special-edition Black Panther packaging, and shade names featuring powerful phrases like “United Front,” “Claw Marks” and “Protector of Wakanda.”

The collection also features Love Me Liquid Lipcolor ($28) in four shades ranging from black to bright purple, a Lipglass in translucent gold ($23), Liquidlast 24-Hour Waterproof Liner ($25) available in opaque white and metallic deep purple, a black eye kohl pencil ($23), an eye brush ($31), a face brush ($39), Extra Dimension Skinfinish liquid-powder highlighter ($44) available in warm gold with rose fleck or chocolate bronze with gold flecks. Last but not least, you’ll want the collectible Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Collection By MAC makeup bag ($25) featuring a fierce, Black Panther-inspired motif.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, senior vp, global chief marketing officer at MAC Cosmetics to learn more about the inspiration behind this collab’s color palette, packaging and more. Read on below, and shop the full collection here.

What are you most excited about with the launch of Black Panther and MAC?

One of the things that I have always loved about MAC is the brand’s all-inclusive range of products with shades for all skin tones and undertones, as well as our legacy of celebrating and amplifying Black beauty and culture. This collaboration is the continuation of such incredible and unique heritage, and we are honored to be the exclusive global beauty partner to the Wakanda Forever movie.

It has been a fantastic three-year journey with Marvel Studios to bring this limited-edition collection to life and there is so much to love about it, from the character-inspired looks and shades, collectible packaging, formula benefits, the list goes on.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

How did you all arrive at the color palettes and what were some of the discussions that went into figuring out exactly what went into the collaboration?

We really wanted to bring the world of Wakanda to life through this collection, which is why we incorporated jewel tones, earthy mattes and shimmering metallics inspired by the colors, characters and textures of Wakanda. We even incorporated a new Magnetic Cloud formula for our eyeshadows that gives you lightweight and smooth matte and metallic finishes to allow for the most vibrant color expressions, which I love.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

How does the packaging communicate the story of Black Panther?

This special-edition packaging (along with every detail of the collection) was crafted hand-in-hand with Marvel through many conversations with the Marvel Studios Team, filmmakers, makeup artists and designers. When thinking about what this collection and partnership would look like, Our main priority was to create something deeply authentic, something that would pay homage to the Black Panther and the World of Wakanda.

We wanted the packaging to feel bespoke but also luxurious and elevated, with a collectible flair to appeal to not only Marvel’s devoted fan base, but also to any beauty devotee. We made sure to incorporate specific elements, like artwork, and colors pulled directly from the film – this was important to us when thinking about the packaging.

These elements were incorporated everywhere, into the texture of the makeup bag and the shape of the makeup brushes. We even embossed the Black Panther on the powder of our extra dimension Skinfinish. We worked closely with filmmakers and the artistry department to ensure every decision was intentional and told a bigger-picture story.

If you’ve seen the new movie, do you have a favorite character and why?

I haven’t seen the movie yet but counting down the days until I get to next week!

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther Collection By MAC launches Oct. 26. Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits U.S. theaters Nov. 11.