Midge’s Retro Tupperware Is On Sale to Celebrate the Final Season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Now's your chance to score those retro-chic Wonderlier bowls and kitchenware and channel the housewife-turned-comedienne.

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel x Tupperware

Tupperware may be potentially going out of business in 2023, but the colorful home goods brand is laughing all the way to the bank in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The Emmy-winning show’s fifth and final season premieres today on Prime Video, and the iconic kitchenware brand is celebrating the new episodes by reviving its vintage-inspired collaboration with the Prime Video original series — and select items are up to 60 percent off, too.

“Plastic, the modern miracle,” Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) declares in season four, episode three to a small gathering of Tupperware party guests. Like many of the era, the multi-tasking entertainer becomes a Tupperware rep as a way to earn extra cash following a slump in her stand-up comedy career. “And ladies, these are some of the finest plastic products on the household market. They’re so much to choose from … you are going to want it all. And for sizeable suppers, the large Wonderlier.” (Midge’s best friend, Imogene Cleary, also touts the plastic piece’s bullet-stopping properties, to the dismay of the out-of-work comedienne.)

Right now, Tupperware’s six-piece Thasta bowl storage set (inspired by the company’s best-selling Wonderlier line) was originally $132 and is now only $75. The 12-piece Measuring Mates and the six-piece mini bowls sets are each $19, down from $30.

Originally launched in February 2022, the collection revived Tupperware’s best-selling Wonderlier storage bowls and more pastel-hued kitchenware. At the time, shoppers had to order the limited-edition pieces through their independent representative — but this time, show fans and vintage enthusiasts can shop directly from the company’s website.

Ready to whip up some of Midge’s famous brisket? Shop the Tupperware x Marvelous Mrs. Maisel collection and more show merch below, including a “Maisel Tov” candle sprinkled with glitter and books highlighting the series’ fashion. (Sadly, the series’ official cookbook is sold out — cross your fingers it’s revived soon, too.)

Tupperware Thatsa Bowl 6-Pc. Set

Tupperware Thatsa Bowl 6-Pc. Set

Tupperware

Tupperware Thatsa Bowl 6-Pc. Set (reg. $132) $75

Buy now

Tupperware Thatsa Extra Mini Bowls

Tupperware Thatsa Extra Mini Bowls

Tupperware

Tupperware Thatsa Extra Mini Bowls (reg. $30) $19

Buy now

Tupperware Measuring Mates 12-Pc. Set

Tupperware Measuring Mates 12-Pc. Set

Tupperware

Tupperware Measuring Mates 12-Pc. Set (reg. $30) $19

Buy now

Tupperware Thatsa Colander

Tupperware Thatsa Colander

Tupperware

Tupperware Thatsa Colander $13

Buy now

Candier Maisel Tov Candle

Candier Maisel Tov Candle

Candier

Candier Maisel Tov Candle $31

Buy now

Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Madly Marvelous: The Costumes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel $27.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

