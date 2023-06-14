MasterClass’ Half-Off Subscription Deal Is Back for Father’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

For those looking for last-minute Father’s Day gifts, a MasterClass subscription is one of the best presents for dads who love learning. Even better: The online learning platform recently updated its pricing, and new subscribers can save up to 50 percent as part of a limited-time deal — making now a great time to give pops (or yourself) the gift of on-demand access to some of the most influential names in Hollywood.

Through June 18, MasterClass’ Duo and Family plans (reg. $15-$20 monthly) are marked down to $10 per month (or $120 annually), the same price as the on-demand education platform’ Individual subscription. The Duo tier includes two devices, and the Family option offers access for up to six devices.

The on-demand education streamer offers over 2,500 lessons led by more than 100 instructors, including insiders and leaders across arts and entertainment, media, fashion, business, interior design, sports, politics and many other industries. It features multi-class series with supplemental worksheets and printable guides for getting the most out of your online education, plus 30-day sessions that let students get step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience. New classes are also added regularly, and some of the most recent additions include courses led by Amy Poehler, Mellody Hobson, Jen Atkin and others.

Whether they’re working towards a career in Hollywood or want to stay on top of the industry, film lovers can soak up expert screenwriting tips from Shonda Rhimes, directing secrets from Jodie Foster and James Cameron, filmmaking advice from Spike Lee and Martin Scorcese or acting pointers from Oscar winner Helen Mirren and Natalie Portman. The platform’s professors also include multi-hyphenates and executives such as Bob Iger, Ron Howard, Aaron Sorkin, Judd Apatow, Steve Martin, Werner Herzog and Levar Burton, to name just a few.

Those interested in fashion or beauty can learn how to build a brand from Kris Jenner or Diane Von Furstenberg, get design guidance from Marc Jacobs and get pointers on creativity and leadership from Anna Wintour. Creative types can also take classes from architect Frank Gehry, musicians Alicia Keyes and St. Vincent, author Margaret Atwood and all of the members of Metallica.

Aspiring public servants can indulge in a well-rounded slate of knowledge from activist Malala Yousafzi, campaign strategists and political consultants David Axelrod and Karl Rove, conservationist Jane Goodall and feminist powerhouse Gloria Steinem, among others. You can also learn from those who have held the highest office in America and others with the White House series, which includes presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, joined by Hilary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Condoleeza Rice.

Explore more of MasterClass’ offerings and get the deal through Sunday, June 18 midnight PT here.