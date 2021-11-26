Shopping: MasterClass’ Black Friday Deal Gets You Two Memberships for the Price of One

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Ever wanted to get expert screenwriting tips from Shonda Rhimes, directing secrets from James Cameron and David Lynch, filmmaking advice from Spike Lee and Martin Scorcese or acting pointers from Oscar-winning stars Natalie Portman and Helen Mirren? For Black Friday, MasterClass is bringing back its popular buy-one, get-one deal on annual memberships, making now a great time to treat a loved one (or yourself) to the gift of on-demand access to some of the most influential names in Hollywood.

Regularly $180 per year (or $15 monthly), MasterClass features more than 100 iconic instructors and industry leaders across arts and entertainment, media, fashion, business, interior design, sports, government and many other industries. The streaming platform offers multi-class series with supplemental worksheets and printable guides for getting the most out of your online education, plus 30-day sessions that let students get step-by-step guidance and hands-on experience. New classes are also added regularly.

Whether you’re working towards a career in Hollywood or want to stay on top of the industry, the platform’s professors also include multi-hyphenates such as Ron Howard, Aaron Sorkin, Jodie Foster, Judd Apatow, Steve Martin, Werner Herzog and Levar Burton, to name just a few.

Eyeing a future in fashion or beauty? Learn how to build a brand from Diane Von Furstenberg, design from Marc Jacobs and creativity and leadership from Anna Wintour. Creative types can also take classes from architect Frank Gehry, musicians Alicia Keyes and St. Vincent, author Margaret Atwood and all of the member of Metallica.

Aspiring public servants will soon be able to soak up a well-rounded slate of knowledge from activist Malala Yousafzi, campaign strategists and political consultants David Axelrod and Karl Rove, conservationist Jane Goodall and feminist powerhouse Gloria Steinem, among others. And soon, you’ll be able to learn from those who have held the highest office in America and others when MasterClass launches its White House series, which will include presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, Hilary Rodham Clinton, Madeleine Albright and Condoleeza Rice.

