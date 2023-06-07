Maureen Ryan’s Hollywood Takedown Book Storms to Top of the Charts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Maureen Ryan’s headline-making Hollywood exposé has stormed to the top of the bestsellers charts less than 24 hours after its release.

Burn It Down: Power, Complicity, and a Call for Change in Hollywood sheds light on the exploitative practices of Hollywood companies and execs, revealing alarming allegations about shows like Lost, Curb Your Enthusiasm and Saturday Night Live, among others.

Released June 6 by Mariner Books, Ryan’s latest immediately soared to multiple bestsellers lists on Amazon — and the hardcover, audiobook and Kindle edition quickly occupied the top three slots on Amazon’s TV history and criticism chart.

A longtime entertainment journalist (who has written for outlets including The Hollywood Reporter and Vanity Fair), Ryan spent more than two years interviewing actors, writers, producers and studio executives to carve out an unflinching, behind-the-scenes glimpse into the harassment, bias and intimidation tactics often employed by industry decision-makers.

Among the celebrities interviewed for the book: Evan Rachel Wood, Harold Perrineau, Damon Lindelof and Orlando Jones, while Ryan also tackles controversies at companies like Lucasfilm and shows like The Goldbergs and Sleepy Hollow.

Mariner Books says Ryan’s book helps to “illuminate the deeper forces sustaining Hollywood’s corrosive culture.” As the publisher’s note states, “Ryan blows the lid on patterns of harassment and bias in Hollywood, the grassroots reforms under way, and the labor and activist revolutions that recent scandals have ignited.”

In a recent podcast interview with THR, Ryan refutes claims that the book was a “trashy cash grab,” telling co-hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg that she believes these are necessary stories to tell.