See Lindsay Lohan In $450 Clogs for MCM x Crocs’ New Collaboration Campaign

Another affordable shoe brand is getting a high-end makeover this summer. MCM and Crocs have teamed up on a luxe collaboration of comfy foam footwear — modeled by Lindsay Lohan, no less.

Now available online, the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clogs ($450) come in black and white and feature the German luxury fashion house’s signature mini belt bag, which can be removed and worn as a separate accessory. The shoes nod to MCM’s hardware-heavy embellishments, as seen in the mirror-wrapped platform base, silver and 24-karat gold-plated logo Jibbitz (the charming adornments that snap into the holes of Crocs toes) and leather heel straps with the brand’s Visetos print and Bavarian diamond studs.

Courtesy of MCM Worldwide

Lohan, who recently gave birth to her first child, sports the 2.4-inch platform sandals while sitting atop MCM’s Visetos leather luggage in a campaign shot in her current home base of Dubai. Per the brand, the campaign “blurs the lines between physical digital featuring an interplay of size and scale which nods to the oversized heel and sole of the shoe’s new design.”

“I was honored when asked by MCM to partner on their latest collaboration with Crocs. The new MCM x Crocs Mega Crush is equal parts playful and chic,” Lohan says in a statement. “The shoe combines style, versatility and comfort — all important to me when choosing the perfect fashion accessory. It was an extra special touch to shoot here in Dubai, the place that I call home.”

Colorado-based Crocs has teamed with dozens of collaborators across fashion, Hollywood, music, art and beyond over the years, including with Balenciaga, Drew Barrymore, Barbie, Barneys New York, Justin Bieber, Christopher Kane, Takashi Murakami, Bad Bunny, Disney, Clueless, Jimmy Kimmel and many, many others. While many of the ugly-shoe brand’s past collaborations are now sold out, they’re still available at third-party resale and online designer consignment platforms including StockX.

Crocs is a celebrity favorite on and off the red carpet, too, with stars including Alan Cummings and Whoopi Goldberg sporting the cozy kicks and others such as Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum and Priyanka Chopra wearing them around town.

See the MCM x Crocs Mega Crush Clogs below and shop the limited-edition collaboration before it sells out at MCMworldwide.com.

