Outdoor Brand Merrell Taps Hollywood Power Stylist Jason Bolden, Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez as First Celebrity Ambassadors

To celebrate their partnership with the label, the duo curated a 14-piece collection of fashionable and trail-ready footwear, apparel and accessories.

Jason Bolden, Taylor Zakhar Perez in Merrell Campaign
Merrell

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood’s hiking trails to double as a fashion runway. For those style-minded outdoors lovers, Merrell has tapped power stylist Jason Bolden and outdoors-loving client Taylor Zakhar Perez to curate a collection of hiking shoes, apparel and accessories as the brand’s first celebrity ambassadors.

The 14-piece range comprises women’s and men’s parkas, insulated vests, packable shells and sherpa jackets alongside Merrell’s best-selling footwear, such as the waterproof Moab 3 Smooth mid-ankle hiking shoe, the lightweight Moab Speed made of recycled materials, the everyday Moab Flight trail running kicks and Hydro runners and Mocs slip-ons.

“When Taylor isn’t working, he’s hiking, running, surfing, climbing and exploring,” Bolden (whose clients include Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Trevor Noah, Serena Williams and Cynthia Erivo, says in a statement. “Together, we selected these favorites you can wear for life – on and off the trail.”

Continues Perez, “we carefully selected each item in this collaboration looking for both performance elements and pieces stylish enough to be worn in daily life. Jason and I wanted the collection to meet at the intersection of performance-driven lifestyle and fashion – offering versatile options to the adventure seeker who cares about what they’re wearing.”

Jason Bolden and Taylor Zakhar Perez in Merrell Campaign

Merrell

Perez will star in the upcoming Prime Video rom-com, The Red White & Royal Blue, based on the 2019 romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The actor has plenty of adventure chops to boast: he’s worn Merrell footwear while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, and he has also scaled the Inca Trial to Machu Michu in Peru, explored the Serengeti and Ngorongoro safari hikes in Tanzania and South Africa’s Lion’s Head and Table Mountains. As far as his stateside favorites, Perez can often be found in California at Eagle Peak and El Capitan in Yosemite, Mount Baldy and Sycamore Canyon.

See more from the collection and shop Bolden and Perez’s favorites (many of which are part of Merrell’s semi-annual sale) below.

Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes

Merrell Men's Moab Speed Shoes

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes (reg. $130) $75

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Alder Packable Wind Shell

Merrell Men's Alder Packable Wind Shell

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes (reg. $70) $50

Buy now

Merrell Jacquard Beanie

Merrell Jacquard Beanie

Merrell

Merrell Jacquard Beanie (reg. $25) $13

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Geotex Insulated Vest

Merrell Men’s Geotex Insulated Vest (reg. $95) $60

Buy now

Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock

Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock

Merrell

Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock $17

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes

Merrell Men's Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes $175

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Shell

Merrell Men's Whisper Rain Shell

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Shell $160

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Moab Flight Shoes

Merrell Men's Moab Flight Shoes

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Moab Flight Shoes $120

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Hydro Runners

Merrell Men's Hydro Runners

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Hydro Runners (reg. $80) $40

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka

Merrell Men's Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka $220

Buy now

Merrell Men’s Terrain Insulated Vest

Merrell Men's Terrain Insulated Vest

Merrell

Merrell Men’s Terrain Insulated Vest (reg. $90) $75

Buy now

