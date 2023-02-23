Outdoor Brand Merrell Taps Hollywood Power Stylist Jason Bolden, Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez as First Celebrity Ambassadors

- Share this article on Facebook
It’s not uncommon for Hollywood’s hiking trails to double as a fashion runway. For those style-minded outdoors lovers, Merrell has tapped power stylist Jason Bolden and outdoors-loving client Taylor Zakhar Perez to curate a collection of hiking shoes, apparel and accessories as the brand’s first celebrity ambassadors.
The 14-piece range comprises women’s and men’s parkas, insulated vests, packable shells and sherpa jackets alongside Merrell’s best-selling footwear, such as the waterproof Moab 3 Smooth mid-ankle hiking shoe, the lightweight Moab Speed made of recycled materials, the everyday Moab Flight trail running kicks and Hydro runners and Mocs slip-ons.
“When Taylor isn’t working, he’s hiking, running, surfing, climbing and exploring,” Bolden (whose clients include Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Trevor Noah, Serena Williams and Cynthia Erivo, says in a statement. “Together, we selected these favorites you can wear for life – on and off the trail.”
Continues Perez, “we carefully selected each item in this collaboration looking for both performance elements and pieces stylish enough to be worn in daily life. Jason and I wanted the collection to meet at the intersection of performance-driven lifestyle and fashion – offering versatile options to the adventure seeker who cares about what they’re wearing.”
Perez will star in the upcoming Prime Video rom-com, The Red White & Royal Blue, based on the 2019 romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The actor has plenty of adventure chops to boast: he’s worn Merrell footwear while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, and he has also scaled the Inca Trial to Machu Michu in Peru, explored the Serengeti and Ngorongoro safari hikes in Tanzania and South Africa’s Lion’s Head and Table Mountains. As far as his stateside favorites, Perez can often be found in California at Eagle Peak and El Capitan in Yosemite, Mount Baldy and Sycamore Canyon.
See more from the collection and shop Bolden and Perez’s favorites (many of which are part of Merrell’s semi-annual sale) below.
Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes
Merrell Men’s Alder Packable Wind Shell
Merrell Jacquard Beanie
Merrell Men’s Geotex Insulated Vest
Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock
Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes
Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Shell
Merrell Men’s Moab Flight Shoes
Merrell Men’s Hydro Runners
Merrell Men’s Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka
Merrell Men’s Terrain Insulated Vest
