Outdoor Brand Merrell Taps Hollywood Power Stylist Jason Bolden, Actor Taylor Zakhar Perez as First Celebrity Ambassadors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s not uncommon for Hollywood’s hiking trails to double as a fashion runway. For those style-minded outdoors lovers, Merrell has tapped power stylist Jason Bolden and outdoors-loving client Taylor Zakhar Perez to curate a collection of hiking shoes, apparel and accessories as the brand’s first celebrity ambassadors.

The 14-piece range comprises women’s and men’s parkas, insulated vests, packable shells and sherpa jackets alongside Merrell’s best-selling footwear, such as the waterproof Moab 3 Smooth mid-ankle hiking shoe, the lightweight Moab Speed made of recycled materials, the everyday Moab Flight trail running kicks and Hydro runners and Mocs slip-ons.

“When Taylor isn’t working, he’s hiking, running, surfing, climbing and exploring,” Bolden (whose clients include Michael B. Jordan, Yara Shahidi, Angelina Jolie, Trevor Noah, Serena Williams and Cynthia Erivo, says in a statement. “Together, we selected these favorites you can wear for life – on and off the trail.”

Continues Perez, “we carefully selected each item in this collaboration looking for both performance elements and pieces stylish enough to be worn in daily life. Jason and I wanted the collection to meet at the intersection of performance-driven lifestyle and fashion – offering versatile options to the adventure seeker who cares about what they’re wearing.”

Merrell

Perez will star in the upcoming Prime Video rom-com, The Red White & Royal Blue, based on the 2019 romance novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston. The actor has plenty of adventure chops to boast: he’s worn Merrell footwear while hiking Mount Kilimanjaro, and he has also scaled the Inca Trial to Machu Michu in Peru, explored the Serengeti and Ngorongoro safari hikes in Tanzania and South Africa’s Lion’s Head and Table Mountains. As far as his stateside favorites, Perez can often be found in California at Eagle Peak and El Capitan in Yosemite, Mount Baldy and Sycamore Canyon.

See more from the collection and shop Bolden and Perez’s favorites (many of which are part of Merrell’s semi-annual sale) below.

Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes Merrell Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes (reg. $130) $75 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Alder Packable Wind Shell Merrell Merrell Men’s Moab Speed Shoes (reg. $70) $50 Buy now

Merrell Jacquard Beanie Merrell Merrell Jacquard Beanie (reg. $25) $13 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Geotex Insulated Vest Merrell Men’s Geotex Insulated Vest (reg. $95) $60 Buy now

Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock Merrell Merrell Moab Hiking Crew Sock $17 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes Merrell Merrell Men’s Moab 3 Smooth Mid Gore-Tex Shoes $175 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Shell Merrell Merrell Men’s Whisper Rain Shell $160 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Moab Flight Shoes Merrell Merrell Men’s Moab Flight Shoes $120 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Hydro Runners Merrell Merrell Men’s Hydro Runners (reg. $80) $40 Buy now

Merrell Men’s Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka Merrell Merrell Men’s Gore-Tex Cargo Pocket Parka $220 Buy now