Why Michael Strahan Is Betting Big on Workleisure Clothes: “Stretch is the Key”

Forget athleisure. GMA host Michael Strahan‘s all about “workleisure,” the moniker he’s betting on for his recently launched men’s collection. MSX by Michael Strahan brings a mix of updated wardrobe essentials, with a trimmer fit and fashioned in high-tech materials often borrowed from athletic apparel to respond to the ever-blurring lines between the workday and off-hours. “We want to be the one-stop shop for today’s man,” says Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder (with Strahan) and managing partner of SMAC Entertainment.

“We are looking at these hybrid categories and trying to keep up with the consumer as fast as we can,” she says. “They are going from working at home with maybe your polo on top and sweatpants on bottom to now having to go back to the office. The pandemic opened up a whole new category and we’re rolling with it. Stretch is the key.”

Of course, the fashion line takes its inspiration from Strahan’s own never-ending schedule, from getting to the studio and being out-and-about in New York to travel and gym time — and he’s his own best research model. “He’s trying things on. He’s moving zippers. He’s telling us this is not stretchy enough or this is too stretchy,” says Schwartz-Morini. And with partner Men’s Wearhouse, he’s also showing some men the way to the future by dressing the football team of Jackson State University, an HBCU just like Strahan’s alma mater Texas Southern University. “It’s not just about preparing these young men for football,” she says. “We want to prepare them for off-field, for job interviews. We all know the majority of college athletes don’t make it to the pros.”

With all that in mind, Strahan took a little time out to clue us in on his favorites from the MSX collection and how he juggles his own busy days.

What are some of your favorite new MSX pieces and why?

Strahan: Everything that we produce I wear myself on a daily basis and authentic to my style. To better meet our customers’ needs and the increasing demand for “worklesiure” attire, we designed essential pieces that can transition from work to working out and everything in-between. Some of my favorite items include the MSX Chino Stretch Pants, the MSX Stretch Men’s Polo and our Collection denim jeans. These pieces are designed with versatility in mind and are extremely comfortable and soft.

In a go-with-anything shade of bamboo khaki, Strahan’s chinos are updated with a trim fit and clean-looking, flat-front styling. No men’s wardrobe is really complete without a pair. These trou are a welcome companion any hour of the day — or evening.

What are you planning to do for Father’s Day this year?

Strahan: For Father’s Day, I look forward to hanging out with my kids and having brunch with them. If I’m lucky I’ll get a round of golf in.

What do you enjoy about being an entrepreneur in this space?

Strahan: There’s so much, but one of the things I truly never get sick of is the positive feedback from friends and consumers who are fans of the MSX and Collection brand. When Constance and I started SMAC Entertainment we always wanted to bring people things we knew were missing in the marketplace, whether that’s productions or products, and I think we have done that.

If our name is on it, we are proud of it. With MSX, I wanted to create a men’s and boy’s clothing line that was both stylish and easy to wear. Being an entrepreneur in this space has been a challenging but fulfilling experience as it’s been a dream of mine to insert myself into the fashion industry. It’s such a quick and ever-evolving space, so the positive feedback is great to know we’re on the right track.

What are two or three of your skincare items you rely on and why?

Strahan: I use Jai of Beverly Hills Gentle Cleanser every day to remove the makeup from work and their Oxygen Cream to moisturize my skin. And one supplement that I take daily to help my skin is Fizzness [e+b]. It has resveratrol in it, which is a super antioxidant that helps increase collagen production and diminishes fine lines and wrinkles because when you’re on tv every day the lines and wrinkles matter.

Strahan takes a cue from athletic apparel with a high-performance polo that that helps you keep your cool 24/7. Fashioned in a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex techno fabric with a slim modern fit, it still has all the appeal of the beloved men’s wardrobe standby. Choose from sporty brights like this cobalt blue or keep it crisp in black or grey options.

Does anything beat classic all-American denim? Strahan’s dark wash jeans are dressy enough for the office (when you return) and smart enough for dining out or after-hours. Get after it with a relaxed fit and move-with-you stretch denim. The Williamsburg dark wash is a modern must-have, complete with worn-in touches like whiskered details, fading and light distressing throughout.

Is there a watch that you recently gotten for yourself or that you have had your eye on?

Strahan: I love watches and when I think of them, I think mostly of the IWC Big Pilot watch that I have had for years because my son has the matching watch. So we are the father-son combo which has meaning for us both.

With a hardy 46mm stainless steel case and easy-to-read black dial with luminescent white hands and indices, this beaut is based on the original 1940 Big Pilot’s model. It’s powered by an IWC-manufactured 51111 caliber automatic movement with a seven-day power reserve. And the impeccable Swiss craftsmanship makes it essential to help master your own universe.

What are two or three of your go-to travel items and why?

Strahan: Travel is one of the big inspirations behind the MSX line. Often, I’m going straight from the plane to a meeting, and I need to be comfortable in flight but presentable in the office. With all our styles, versatility is key. I think the MSX polo and black stretch Collection denim would have to be my favorites because they really do save me when I’m on the go and need to pack light.

It’s hard enough to stretch the hours of a day to fit everything in but take it from the big guy Strahan —so there’s no extra time to worry about looking sharp. These inky black jeans in cotton with a touch of stretch keep their good looks while they easily sprint from workwear to leisure hours. Dress them up with a sport coat or pair them with a casual tee to stay on point.

