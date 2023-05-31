The Beloved ‘Mighty’ Pimple Patches Are Down to Their Lowest Price Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Pimples are just a way of life, but a troublesome zit has never been easier to get rid of, thanks to powerful acne creams and gentle face wash cleansers. One of the newest acne treatments, meantime, has been the so-called “pimple patch,” which are little stick-on patches that promise to help shrink zits and rid your skin of acne.

Perhaps the most popular pimple patch brand is the Mighty Patch, which has built a cult following for its super effective acne dots. Beloved by celebrities and skincare junkies alike, the Mighty Patch is often sold out online. But a new Amazon deal not only has the Mighty Patch in stock, it also has a pack of patches available for just $11. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for these pimple patches online.

As the name suggests, these mini patches stick on directly over a zit to help remove excess oil and absorb gunk. Put the patches on before you sleep and you should notice results in as little as six to eight hours. While your zit won’t completely disappear overnight, reviewers say they’ve definitely noticed pimples getting smaller and flatter, with no redness or scarring. Many users say their zits are gone in a day or two after using the Mighty Patch.

In addition to using hydrocolloid to attack acne-causing bacteria, the patches also prevent you from scratching or picking at your pimple. The Mighty Patch is gentle enough for all skin types but strong enough to stay on all night, even if you toss and turn in bed.

Want to wear the patch during the day? The clear patches have a matte finish so they disappear right into your skin tone.

These pimple patches often retail for $20 and up, but an Amazon deal gets you a pack of 36 acne dots for just $11 here. The Mighty Patch is one of the top-reviewed products online, with a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 120,000 verified shoppers.

Get the $11 Mighty Patch deal now on Amazon.com.