Millie Bobby Brown’s First Fragrance Will Make You Smell Like a Lavender Haze

Millie Bobby Brown is stepping into the world of celebrity scents — and her first fragrance will feel like a lavender haze.

The Emmy-nominated Enola Holmes actress and producer’s Wildly Me eau de toilette launches online on Aug. 22 under her clean lifestyle brand, Florence by Mills, and aims to “help you feel inspired within your journey of being wildly yourself.” Available in 10-, 50- and 100-milliliter sizes, the clean and vegan scent ($24-$65) boasts notes of periwinkle florals, sandalwood and upcycled cedarwood, and is “inspired by a botanical garden where bergamot and soothing sage intertwine with purple iris, blooming wisteria, violet flowers and fresh lavender,” per a release. (The online waitlist is now open.)

“I launched Florence by Mills Beauty in 2019 due to the lack of clean, high-quality products available for myself and my friends,” the 19-year-old beauty entrepreneur says in a release. “As the brand has evolved with me, I really wanted to find a fragrance that represented my journey to adulthood. Over two years in the making, Wildly Me tells my story of what it means to choose your own path, and being unapologetically, wildly yourself. I’m thrilled to finally be able to share this part of my passion project with the Flo family.”

Wildly Me comes after two years of development and was created in collaboration with the legendary Swiss fragrance house Givaudan, which partners with brands (including H&M) to develop organic and clean beauty products, fragrances, wellness-focused goods and “food experiences.”

Courtesy of Florence by Mills Beauty

Brown will also make her writing debut with her first book, Nineteen Steps, out Sept. 12. Inspired by her family’s history, the 320-page novel is set during World War II and tells a “moving tale of love, longing and loss.” It’s available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble (which is giving away a $150 gift card, a Florence by Mills gift set, a Harney & Sons tea basket and more to one lucky winner), Bookshop, Little Shop of Stories and other bookstores in signed and unsigned hardcover editions.