The Best Apple Watch Bands for Styling Your Right-Hand Tech Tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
An Apple Watch is a powerful tech tool and a quiet status signifier. But its look is not nearly as versatile right out of the box as it needs to be for all of your daily uses — from monitoring sleep, to logging workouts, to furtively checking the time at meetings that could have been emails, to counting all those steps along the red carpet.
Fortunately, there’s an after-market band for every style, occasion and function. Our picks for the best include accessories for women and men in leather, resin, silicon, stainless, and even precious metals, with price points ranging from budget-friendly no-brainer buys to finally-closed-that-big-deal splurges.
Ready to upgrade your go-to wrist gadget? Check out 10 of the best Apple Watch bands for women and men from the everyday to the all-out luxurious.
Casetify Leather Watch Band
This everyday leather watch band by personalizable tech accessories brand Casetify is so lightweight you’ll barely feel it. It comes in nine colors from versatile (gray, black) to stand out (red, orange) with any color hardware to match your watch. And you can add a custom monogram — hot stamped right into the leather — which makes this one especially distinctive and perfect as a gift.
Kate Spade Braided Leather Band
It’s Barbiecore for your wrist. This braided leather band is an eye-catching statement piece rendered in the color du jour inspired by the summer tentpole everyone’s talking about: Barbie pink.
Goldenterre Color Pop Band
Here’s a way to update your year-round tech tool with a vibrant summer look: Goldenterre’s bright white leather band with metallic snakeskin print is piped in fuschia, green, or blue, with gold- or silver-toned nickel-free hardware.
Chalonne Orleans Watch Strap
This genuine alligator leather band by Chalonne in pearlized white is lined with royal purple goatskin for softness, comfort, and chicness. The Bel Air-based company’s bands are handcrafted in France (hence the brand name, a play on Bel Air’s Chalon Road and the French town Chalonnes-sur-Loire).
Light Apple Watch Band
This wallet-friendly resin band elevates your Apple Watch for everyday wear at a budget-friendly price point. It’s lightweight, comfortable, waterproof and comes in nine different colors and styles to suit your tastes.
Fossil Multicolor rPET Band for Apple Watch
Fossil’s multi-color Apple Watch band adds a splash of summer to your tech while doing good for the environment, as it’s made from 100 percent upcycled plastic from water bottles and food packaging.
Tory Burch Kira Leather Apple Watch Band
Tory Burch’s super-soft leather band features the brand’s recognizable double-T logo in gold tone. Think of this one like your favorite belt: classic, professional, durable, versatile and practical for everyday use.
LaCalifornienne Terrazza Apple Watch Strap
LA-based LaCalifornienne started out by rehabbing Rolexes, Caryanrtier timepieces and other designer watches with colorful new bands. The brand also offers chic straps for Apple Watches, such as this striped Terrazza style that has been worn by Ryan Reynolds.
Nomad Titanium Band
Nomad Goods’ carbon-coated titanium band is ultralight — and gives serious power-broker vibes. The link-style band is available in silver or black. (Alternatively, it’s also available in steel or aluminum.)
Otter Box Terrus Apple Watch Band
This soft and flexible silicone and stainless steel watch band by Otter Box (known for its ultra-protective phone cases) is a sustainable choice: It’s made of scrap material otherwise destined for landfills. This everyday band is breathable and sweatproof, ideal for the gym and everyday wear.
Hermès Casaque Apple Watch Band
This designer band from Hermès has a bold color-blocked design in leather that wraps twice around the wrist for a distinctive look. Handmade by artisans in France, the look is inspired by the jerseys worn by horse jockeys — so it seamlessly merges sportiness with refinement.
Lagos Smart Caviar Sterling Silver and 18K Band
Transform your watch into a proper piece of jewelry with Lagos’ Smart Caviar band hand-crafted in precious metals and framed in the brand’s signature beading. The two-tone sterling silver and 18-karat yellow band goes with everything — and makes a major statement.
