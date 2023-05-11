Mugler x H&M: When and How to Shop the Latest Buzzy Designer Collaboration

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
The moment is almost here. Mugler is the latest designer to collaborate with H&M — and the collection will launch on Thursday, May 11 starting at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET online and in select stores at 8 a.m. local time.
Helmed by creative director Casey Cadwallader, Mugler and the fast-fashion retailer will release womenswear, menswear, swimwear and accessories ($30-$749) that nod to the avant-garde label’s iconic silhouettes. Think bold shoulder dresses, cutout bodysuits for different skin shades, sculpturally-tailored evening gowns, cropped denim jackets, corseted suit sets finished with edgy hardware, drapey leather trench coats and more. There are also sheer gloves and tights, leather baseball caps, trippy silk-blend scarves, bold logo buckle belts, press-on nails, oversized leather tote bags, body chain jewelry and more.
Related Stories
The collection will be available at H&M stores in Atlanta; Chicago; Houston; Southern California aylet the Americana at Brand and Westfield Century City shopping centers in L.A. and Irvine Spectrum in Orange County; Miami; and New York in Williamsburg, Times Square and Fifth Avenue. In-store shoppers are limited to one item per style, and stores will be instituting their usual wristbanded queue system where customers will be given 10-minute time slots.
In a news statement, H&M reveals that the conversation to partner began before legendary designer Manfred Thierry Mugler passed away in January 2022. Cadwallader was announced as the luxury French fashion house’s new creative director in 2018.
“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of [Mugler] with this collection,” H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson says. “We were all honored to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today’s fashion landscape.”
H&M and Mugler hosted a star-studded runway show in New York on April 19 that drew Chloe Sevigny, Amanda Lepore, Lourdes Leon, Pamela Anderson, Irina Shayk, Charlie XCX, Dominique Jackson and more. Dame Pat McGrath created the beauty looks on the catwalk, and the event featured a live cover performance of Stardust’s iconic ’90s club hit, “Music Sounds Better with You” by Shygirl, Amaarae and Eartheater, who also starred in the collaboration’s music video.
Mugler has brought the world no shortage of iconic fashion moments, including dressing David Bowie for his 1992 wedding to model Iman; sending Diana Ross down the catwalk at the Spring/Summer 1991 show and designing Demi Moore’s cut-out gown in Indecent Proposal, Cardi B’s vintage “Birth of Venus” dress at the 2019 Grammys and a $5.5 million diamond-studded dress at the music show the following year and Beyoncé’s outfits for her 2009 global tour. Lady Gaga and Grace Jones are also among the brand’s musical muses.
Below, see some of the best pieces to shop from the H&M x Mugler collection, and don’t forget to set your alarm for 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET on Thursday the collaboration drops online.
Mugler x H&M Velvet Peplum Dress
Mugler x H&M Printed Fitted T-Shirt
Mugler x H&M Leather Baseball Cap
Mugler x H&M Teardrop Earrings
Mugler x H&M M-Buckle Leather Belt
Mugler x H&M Bolero Gloves
Mugler x H&M Star Motif Brooch
Mugler x H&M Swirling-Star Silk-Blend Scarf
Mugler x H&M Defined-Waist Denim Crop Jacket
Mugler x H&M Leather Trench Coat
Mugler x H&M Oversized Leather Shopper
Mugler x H&M Men’s Denim Shirt
Mugler x H&M Men’s Nylon Parachute Jacket
Mugler x H&M Star-Shaped Clip Earrings
Mugler x H&M Chunky Metal Necklace
Mugler x H&M Teardrop Cocktail Ring
Mugler x H&M Hourglass Wool Jacket
Mugler x H&M Oversized Wool Blazer
Mugler x H&M Jersey Cut-Out Pants
Mugler x H&M Wool Mini Dress
Mugler x H&M Corset-Style Mini Dress
Mugler x H&M Cut-Out Swimsuit
Mugler x H&M Corset Waist Hooded Jacket
Mugler x H&M Knot-Detail One-Shoulder Dress
Mugler x H&M Mesh-Paneled Bodysuit
Mugler x H&M Spiral-Panel Jeans
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day